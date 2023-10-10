Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: harry potter, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Adds Multiple Fall Events

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has a number of evenets happening this Fall, as the latest update has added new content to the game.

Zygna has released a new update for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells this week that will bring multiple events to the game this Fall. The latest update today has added Secret Scene, as you will look at scenes from he franchise and attempt to solve puzzles within them. They have also added Quidditch Practice for an extra layer of fun, and to help expand the Club Quidditch experience. You can read more about what's to come below.

"During the Secret Scene event time periods, players will be able to dive into puzzles and collect magnifying glasses to unlock rewards and unveil pieces of the Secret Scene. This new bold feature offers players a unique blend of puzzle-solving and storytelling and a new opportunity to relive cherished moments with some of their favorite characters. Quidditch Practice will allow players to participate in Daily Tasks tailored to enhance their Club Quidditch journey. Club Quidditch is an ongoing weekend competition that matches Clubs from the same League leaderboard for a head-to-head competition! Completing weekday tasks for Quidditch Practice will unlock rewards and three new buffs that will give players a competitive edge in the next Quidditch event running on a weekend!"

"Lastly, players can get in the mood for the spooky season with the Halloween at Hogwarts and Dark Arts Event, running from October 2 – November 1. This season's Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells event featuring Nearly Headless Nick returns with new daily and seasonal tasks to challenge players all month long. It's time to get excited for the best season! Players can complete daily and monthly tasks for a chance to unlock even better rewards, including the highly anticipated Magical Creature, the Mooncalf, as the final reward! The Dark Arts Bonanza spider collection event will also return on Oct. 28, featuring Lucius Malfoy. The event will allow players to collect spiders on gems to unlock as many rewards as they can during the event, such as power-ups, trophies, and unlimited lives."

