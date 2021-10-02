Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces October 2021 Events

Niantic has announced its October 2021 schedule for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Let's dive into the details.

Over on the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum, Niantic laid out the following details for the October 2021 offerings:

Severe and Dark Arts Spotlight Event: 30 September 11:00 a.m. PT – 4 October 11:00 a.m. PT A surge of Severe Traces and Dark Arts themed Traces are rumored to appear on the Map – wands at the ready!

This event was previously announced and is now live in the game. All of the rest? New info. Let's go:

Into The Fire Brilliant Event Part 2: 4 October 11 a.m. PT – 11 October 11 a.m. PT Armed with new information on the Calamity, the team decides to shift their focus to finding Grim. But will he cooperate? Return Foundables themed around Ron's fourth year at Hogwarts and explore The Unforgivable's secrets.

The specific callout of Ron's memories makes me think that we're going to turn a corner in the storyline of Ron's memory loss at the hands of the Unforgivable. After the revelation that Gareth Greengrass was killed as a result of him flipping, I'm wondering if we're going to see the return of Ron's memories have implications on the villain reveals. Perhaps we'll see Ron be able to name some turncoats that we have yet to see called out.

October Community Day: 13 October 12:00 a.m.– 14 October 11:59 p.m. local time Knight to E5! Return Foundables to the Chess Chamber Registry page.

"He's going to sacrifice himself!"

Yeah, I know. Too much TikTok.

1920s Wizarding World Convergence Event: 15 October 11:00 a.m. PT – 18 October 11:00 a.m. PT Unlock special Portmanteaus and collect Fragments for the new 1920s Registry Page.

These events have had mixed critical reactions, but I have personally been enjoying these 1920s Wizarding World Convergences. The Portkeys are set to a short distance and are easy to pop and the three-day event time makes this one of the easier, more stress-free Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events to complete.

Burning Day Brilliant Event Part 1: 18 October 11 a.m. PT – 22 October 11 a.m. PT Harry prioritises rescuing Penelope while Hermione searches for information that could expose the identity of The Unforgivable's leader. Return Foundables themed around Ron's fifth year at Hogwarts.

Note that the final event listed here ends on October 22nd. Hilarious that Niantic, based in California, uses the British format of time for the game. But with the final event ending on the 22nd, it's clear that there is an as-of-yet unannounced Halloween event coming to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite at the end of the month.