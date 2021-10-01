Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Begins October 2021 With Dark Arts

The latest event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has gotten a late announcement. Niantic has announced the launch of the Severe and Dark Arts Spotlight Event which will kick off their October 2021 festivities. The Halloween season is generally when Niantic goes all out in their games, with Pokémon GO's October event seen by many as the game's best and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's October content focusing heavily on Death Eaters, dark wizards and witches, and the macabre side of the wizarding world. Let's get into the details.

Niantic announced the following details for the Severe and Dark Arts Spotlight Event over at the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum, writing:

Witches and Wizards, A surge of Severe and Dark Arts themed Traces are expected to appear on the map from 30 September 11:00 a.m. PT – 4 October 11:00 a.m. PT. Have your wands and potions at the ready as you encounter Foundables such as the Swooping Evil, , [sic] Tank of Brains, Grawp and Weasleys' Flying Car. All players will also see a boost to Baruffio's Brain Elixir during this event as well. Please note: To enable as many players around the world as possible to participate safely, this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are. Please remember to adhere to local rules and regulations, and be respectful of others and your surroundings. -The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Team

So far, this is all we know about the game's October 2021 offerings. The normal monthly breakdown has not yet been released. If October 2021 is to match the previous few months, we can expect a Community Day, the second part of the Into the Fire Brilliant Event, the first part of a new (likely Dark Arts-themed) Brilliant Event, a 1920s Convergence, and an Adversaries event. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool's coverage as details for the game's October 2021 content comes out.