Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event Review: Into The Fire Part 1

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has been in a rough patch recently. The community at large is angry about many issues, with one of the biggest being the game's Adventure Sync problems. Other persistent problems include Niantic's poor communication and an issue that I've pointed out in these reviews, which can be briefly summarized by saying "It seems as if Niantic is completely unaware that they are designing these events to be annoyingly difficult in consistent ways." So far, Niantic has not given the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite fanbase the same courtesy they offered Pokémon GO fans. That courtesy being a timely response with follow-up. Whether that be due to WB's involvement or simply a result of the game underperforming, it's hard to say. While we wait for… well, anything from Niantic, let's see if the latest event shows evidence that feedback is being considered.

What worked for this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

I was able to complete this event quicker than any Brilliant Events in many months. And that's great. I played at what I'd consider a medium intensity and was able to finish up four days into the event by utilizing Tonic for Trace Detection. Storyline: The storyline remains compelling. For the last two installments, things have really been moving at an intense pace with all of the main characters doing and saying interesting things. The dialogue and characterization is good for the iconic characters and the new additions are compelling as well.

What didn't work for this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

Again, I was kicked out of the middle of a battle in my highest chamber. All of that Spell Energy and all of those Potions, gone to waste. This has been a persistent problem that needs fixing last month. And yet… here we are. Non-Brilliant Foundables: While I was able to complete this event quickly, it took some intense Tonic for Trace Detection action to make the necessary non-Brilliant Foundables needed for the Special Assignment appear. Not only did we need Quidditch Fans but we also needed a Remembrall. Hey, Niantic. That's too much!

Overall

This was a much stronger and more playable Brilliant Event than recent Harry Potter: Wizards Unite offerings, but Niantic has persistent problems that need fixing.