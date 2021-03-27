Harry Potter: Wizards Unite March Adversaries Event 2 Is Live

The second Adversaries Event of March 2021 is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This event will task players with taking on the Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon as well as Peter Pettigrew, AKA Wormtail, the man who betrayed his one-time friends Lily and James Potter to Voldemort, kickstarting the events that led to the main conflict in the Harry Potter novels. Let's get into the details.

The full details of the March 2021 Adversaries Event 2 come from the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

From Friday, March 26 at 11 a.m. PT–Monday, March 29 at 11 a.m. PT, keep an eye out for the following: Increased sightings of Peter Pettigrew and Ukrainian Ironbelly Adversaries Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles and Newt Spleen Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 50%

As with all Adversaries events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, players will be granted access to a Special Assignment. Here are the full tasks and rewards:

Defeat 35 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Use Master Notes 8 Times: 1 Silver Key

Earn 1500 Challenge XP through Wizarzding Challenges and/or Adversary Chains: 6 Snowdrop

Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any) against Adversaries: 20 Spell Energy

Return 20 Artefact Fragments from Peter Pettigrew and/or Ukrainian Ironbelly Chains: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions

Deal 30,000 Damage to Adversaries: 1 Restricted Section Book

Defeat Peter Pettigrew 3 Times: 1 Restricted Section Book

Defeat Ancient Ukrainian Ironbelly 3 Times: 1 Restricted Section Book

Bonus Rewards: 500 XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

Keep in mind, this event as well as the other March 2021 events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are running for a shorter time than usual due to the truncated event schedule following delayed updates to the game. Take advantage of boosted Peter Pettigrew and Ancient Ukrainian Ironbelly Adversary chains while you can. Best of luck, witches and wizards!