Harry Potter: Wizards Unite November Wizarding Weekend Details

Niantic has announced details for the November Wizarding Weekend in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Get all of the details for this four-day, Care of Magical Creatures-themed event right here.

The November Wizarding Weekend in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will run from Friday, November 27th at 11 AM Pacific through Monday, November 30th at 11 AM Pacific. It will feature:

Special Assignments that task wizards and witches with returning Care of Magical Creatures Foundables in exchange for rewards such as Potions, Spell Books, Runestones, Spell Energy, a Silver Key, and, of course, DADA Books.

This one is for the Hagrid fans. Increased sightings of certain Foundables including Baby Norwegian Ridgeback, Buckbeak, Hagrid, Dragon Egg, and Grawp. These will all be drawn to Tonic for Trace Detection.

A chance of a Care of Magical Creatures Runestone after returning event Traces, which will be terrific for this next bit.

Completing Challenges in Forest Chamber IV or higher will guarantee either Hagrid's Hut or Abraxan Winged Horse.

We also have the full questline of the Special Assignment for this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Wizarding Weekend. Tasks and rewards include:

Complete 10 Wizarding Challenges with 3 or More Teammates: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw

Defeat 25 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Dawdle Draught

Earn 1200 C.O.M.C. Family XP: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Return 20 Baby Norwegian Ridgeback: 3 Level 5 Care of Magical Creatures Runestones

Return 15 Buckbeak: 10 Spell Energy

Return 12 Hagrid: 10 Spell Energy

REWARDS: 200 Care of Magical Creatures XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 2 Spell Books, 1 Silver Key

While the "earn Family XP" tasks have been by and large hated by Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players, this one doesn't seem prohibitively difficult. We'll see! For now, our one tip for wizards and witches preparing for this Wizarding Weekend is to start brewing your Tonic for Trace Detection now. It's going to be vital for this event so don't get caught lacking come Friday!