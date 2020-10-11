Harry Potter: Wizards Unite October 2020 Community Day Details

Earlier this week, we reported on the newly released details of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite September Makeup Community Day. Now, Niantic has released information regarding the game's October Community Day, which will happen one day after the Makeup event. It's going to be an intense weekend of battling, opening Portkeys, and returning Foundables for wizards and witches, so prepare with our breakdown of the Community Day below.

As always, the October Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community Day will last all day, running Sunday, October 18th from 12:01 AM until 11:59 PM local time. The day will focus on the sometimes funny, sometimes gross magical pranks that can be found in Weasley's Wizarding Wheezes. Details for the event include:

Increased Foundables: These will all be from the Weasley's Wizarding Wheezes page in the Registry. They will be increasingly attracted by Tonic for Trace Detection. Which, on that note…

Tonic for Trace Detection will have one-hour brew time or, with Master Notes applied, just thirty minutes. So get out there and do those Master Notes, but most of all prepare your Tonic ingredients ahead of the event so you can spend the day returning Foundables rather than scouring for ingredients.

Special Assignments: These will focus on returning Wonders of the Wizarding World Foundables to the, you guessed it, Weasley's Wizarding Wheezes page in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The tasks will yield rewards including Potions, Spell Books, Ingredients (hopefully some that will be relevant for the Tonic brewing), and Defense Against the Dark Arts Books.

Niantic partner and content creator Orange Wizard has also specified that the assignment will reward a Silver Key and coins for the shop.

Portkeys will be 1KM and will reward Wonders of the Wizarding World Family XP and possible Skiving Snackbox fragments.

There will also be a complimentary gift in the shop including spell ingredients and 25 Spell Energy for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players.