Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Runs More Event Experiments This Week

In an already busy December for wizards and witches playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic has announced some more "event experiments." Players can look forward to one-day events this coming Tuesday and Wednesday featuring a focus on everybody's favorite ginger family, the Weasleys, as well as the Knight Bus.

Niantic announced the next Tonic for Trace Detection Spotlight Event on their official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog. They wrote:

Tonic for Trace Detection Spotlight Event

Tuesday, December 15 from 5:00 p.m.–11:59 p.m. local time

During this time, Tonic for Trace Detection will be more likely to reveal the following Foundables:

Arthur Weasley

Fred Weasley

George Weasley

Quidditch Keeper Ron

Young Ginny Weasley

This event seems, having played it last time, like a miniature Community Day without a Special Assignment. With a focus as fun as the Weasleys, perhaps this event will bring some nostalgia as we head to the Burrow for the holiday.

Then, Niantic continued with details on the upcoming Knight Bus event, writing:

Knight Bus Spotlight Event

Wednesday, December 16 from 5:00 p.m.–11:59 p.m. local time

During this time, specific Fortress chambers in the Knight Bus will be more likely to reward the following Challenge fragment from successfully won Wizarding Challenges:

Extendable Ears from Tower Chamber V

U-No-Po o from Forest Chamber V

Skiving Snackbox from Dark Chamber V

As said before, this is already quite the intense month of gameplay for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. As of this writing, the game is fresh off of its December Community Day and the first Brilliant Event of the month. Other upcoming events feature:

The launch of the new Adversaries feature on Friday, December 18th

Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part Two from December 22nd through December 29th

Finally, 12 Tasks of Christmas, the holiday event, which will run from December 29th through January 7th.

As more details of these events come in, Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report.