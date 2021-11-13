Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Updates November 2021 Schedule

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is set to become unplayable by the end of January 2021, but that doesn't mean that the game's events will slow down leading up to its untimely end. Niantic has taken to the game's official forum to announce the details of November 2021's schedule well into the month. Let's take a look at what's happening.

The following event details were posted to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community forum:

Dolores Umbridge Lethal Adversaries Event: 12 November at 11 a.m. PT – 15 November at 11 a.m. PT Reports of sightings of dangerous new Dolores Umbridge Adversaries and a surge of Centaur Oddities spark concern. Why are The Unforgivable ramping up their Adversary attacks with these extra-powerful Lethal Adversaries?

This is interesting to me. Lethal Adversaries are a new and more difficult version of Adversaries introduced just one week before Niantic announced Harry Potter: Wizards Unite ending. The community had already largely pushed back against Adversaries being such an item drain, so I'm personally unable to even theorize as to why an even more difficult version of this unpopular feature would be introduced in the final months of the game.

Year Six Brilliant Event Part 1: 15 November 11 a.m. PT – 19 November 11 a.m. PT Return Foundables from Ron's sixth year and investigate new and shocking allegations.

This almost certainly refers to the previous Brilliant Event, which ended in the reveal that Constance Pickering, longtime companion to the player and colleague of Harry Potter and Hermione, is working for the Unforgivable as a double agent.

Lucius Malfoy Lethal Adversaries Event: 19 November at 11 a.m. PT – 22 November at 11 a.m. PT Lethal Lucius Malfoy Adversaries have come to ensure all meddlesome fools meet a sticky end. Fend off this attack now!

That's a lot of Adversaries events! Three in one month.

November Community Day and 1920s Wizarding World Convergence Event: 24 November 12:00 a.m. PT – 29 November 11:59 p.m. PT Brace yourself for an overload of cuteness and return baby Beasts foundables to the Forbidden Forest II Registry Page. Plus, unlock special Portmanteaus and collect Fragments for the new 1920s Registry Page.

Interestingly, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite combines the 1920s Convergence events with Community Days. This, to me, is a major plus, as Community Days haven't been a draw in this game for some time.