Hasbro Releases Space Jam-Themed Monopoly & Connect Four

Space Jam fans will be rejoicing today as you're getting two new board games from Hasbro, themed around the new movie. The company has released a new version of Monopoly with a bit of a basketball twist, as well as a new version of Connect Four where you'll be shooting your balls to connect four. Each of them is now currently available to the public in case you'd like to add them to your gaming collection before the film comes out. You can read up about both editions below.

MONOPOLY: SPACE JAM A NEW LEGACY EDITION The Monopoly: Space Jam a New Legacy game is inspired by the sports comedy movie starring LeBron James. The artwork, cards, gameplay, and character tokens reflect a Space Jam 2 theme. It's a fun game for kids to play as they move around the board recruiting Looney Tune characters and taking shots at the basket. The game includes a plastic basketball hoop and launcher that goes right on the board. Dazzle on the court and sink baskets to earn points! Available at most major retailers. (Ages 8 years & up/Players: 2-6/Approx. Retail Price $24.99/Available: 4/27)