Hauma Will Be A Part Of Steam Next Fest With A Demo

Indie developer and publisher SenAm Games announced their next game, Hauma, will be a part of Steam Next Fest with a free demo. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a point-and-click noir set within a graphic novel in which you play a former detective named Judith who just so happens to come across a conspiracy amongst the upper echelons of society. It will be up to you to parse fact from fiction as you'll follow the clues and examine all of the info in front of you to determine what's been going on and if the people you are talking with are lying to you to cover something up, or can lead you to some truths you may not be ready for. The demo will be available at the start of Steam Next Fest on June 13th, but for the time being, enjoy the trailer and info below.

Hauma is a fact-fiction deduction point-and-click adventure set in Munich. Discover a conspiracy amongst the upper echelons of society alongside former detective Judith, while visiting real locations in a comic-inspired style. Inviting you to experience a tale brimming with unexpected history, Hauma gives players a multitude of dialogue options in each interaction to express the complexity of its protagonist, Judith. Explore the House of Art and other historic locations while collecting items, solving puzzles, and making your own investigative deductions throughout multiple episodes. Immerse yourself within the narrative as you engage with the depths of society from Judith's perspective.

Investigation mechanics, letting you piece together clues/evidence to progress.

Explore beautiful locations inspired by historical and mythological folklore.

A fully voiced, cinematic adventure featuring a charismatic cast of characters.

The thrilling prologue is available now, but Judith's story truly begins later this year with the episodic release of Hauma Season One.