Hearthstone Battlegrounds: Lobby Legends To Happen This Weekend

Blizzard Entertainment revealed details today for the latest Hearthstone Battlegrounds: Lobby Legends as it happens this weekend. The event will run from June 24th-25th, completely online as they have been for the past couple of years, focusing primarily on the top 16 players who qualified to get into one of two lobbies. They will be holding three matches per lobby on day one to whittle it down to a Top 8. Then on Saturday, they will compete for their slice of the $50k prize pool. You can read all of the details below as the event will be broadcast on both YouTube and Twitch.

The top 16 Hearthstone Battlegrounds players from around the world will put on their dancing shoes and compete for their share of the $50,000 (USD) prize pool, while showcasing Hero Skins and the Disco Dynamite Battlegrounds Strike from within the brand-new Eternal Night bundle. Jia and EducatedCollins will be dishing out their Battlegrounds expertise on the desk, where the two will present some Battlegrounds reveals from the next major patch throughout the weekend's broadcast. Day 1: All 16 players are divided into two separate lobbies, with each lobby completing three matches on Day 1. Following each match, players will be awarded points based on finish, with 7 points going to 1st place, 6 for 2nd, decreasing to 0 for 8th place. At the end of the matches, the top four players from each lobby based on total points earned will advance to the Top 8.

Day 2: The Top 8 will compete in an ongoing Check format until a winner is crowned. Points will be earned each match the same as Day 1, but to win someone has to earn a minimum of 20 points and then secure a 1st place match victory. Only with both conditions met will a player be able to walk away from the second Battlegrounds: Lobby Legends with the championship and $10,000 in prizing.