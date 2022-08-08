Hearthstone Masters Tour Announces Castle Nathria Event

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the next all-online Hearthstone Masters Tour event as they're headed to Castle Nathria. The event is set to take place this weekend with two days of Swiss Round competition, followed by the eventual Top 16 facing off in an elimination bracket, each of them vying for a piece of the $250k prize pool on the line. But the players will also be trying to rack up points to take place in the Masters Fall Championship, set to take place at the end of October. We have the full rundown for you here as everything kicks off this Friday.

The fifth Hearthstone Masters Tour of the year is this weekend, with players competing on the brand-new expansion, Murder at Castle Nathria! More than 400 players from over 40 countries will battle to earn a share of the $250,000 prize pool. Players will also be fighting to gain as many points as they can toward the Masters Fall Championship on October 28th-30th, which will see 16 players compete in an online-only tournament for the final invite to the 2022 World Championship. Read on for everything you need to know to enjoy the action, only on YouTube.

What You Need to Know

Dates & Broadcast Start Times: PDT : Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14 at 8 am CEST : Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14 at 5 pm KST : Saturday, August 13 – Monday, August 15 at 12 am

Format: 4-deck, best-of-5 Conquest with a ban

4-deck, best-of-5 Conquest with a ban Day 1: Swiss Rounds 1-4

Swiss Rounds 1-4 Day 2: Swiss Rounds 5-8

Swiss Rounds 5-8 Day 3: Round of 16, Top 8, Semifinals, & Finals

Round of 16, Top 8, Semifinals, & Finals Prize Pool: $250,000 (USD)

$250,000 (USD) Drops: Earn up to two Murder at Castle Nathria packs while watching on YouTube all weekend. Details below.

YouTube Hearthstone Drops!

You can earn up to two Murder at Castle Nathria card packs this weekend! On any of the above YouTube channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative throughout the weekend, so even if you can't watch for the full four hours in one sitting your time will still count toward earning the Drops.