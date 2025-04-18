Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Releases Fruitful Friendship Update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure caps off the Spring with a new update, as the Fruitful Friendship update has some cool new content

Article Summary Discover the City Town Rooftop Orchard and plant new fruit with Keroppi.

Join Hello Kitty in the Imagination Celebration from April 18 to May 22.

Meet new friends like Retsuko's buddy Puko in exciting new quests.

Enjoy new quests, features, and upcoming Sanrio surprises in the update.

Sunblink has released a new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as the Fruitful Friendship update adds a new chapter to Spring. Players will be able to take City Town to new heights as they will be giving the chance to work with the lush Rooftop Orchard, which is simply sprouting with fruit trees and new flavors. Plus, you'll be able to take par in the returning Imagination Celebration event. We have more details below as it's out now.

Fruitful Friendship Update

Imagination Celebration Event – From April 18 to May 22, team up with Hello Kitty and Friends and dress up as knights, princesses and wizards to find the Mystic Stones she needs to restore magic to the Kingdom of Friendship. Huzzah!

From April 18 to May 22, team up with Hello Kitty and Friends and dress up as knights, princesses and wizards to find the Mystic Stones she needs to restore magic to the Kingdom of Friendship. Huzzah! The Story Continues – It ain't easy being green! Help Keroppi add an orchard atop the City Town rooftops and plant and grow 13 new fruits to make yummy new Fruit Sandos in the Imagination Cafe!

It ain't easy being green! Help Keroppi add an orchard atop the City Town rooftops and plant and grow 13 new fruits to make yummy new Fruit Sandos in the Imagination Cafe! New Visitors & Quests – Decorate a cabin to welcome Retsuko's free-spirited friend Puko. Plus, new quests have been added for those looking to spend more quality time with certain visitors.

Decorate a cabin to welcome Retsuko's free-spirited friend Puko. Plus, new quests have been added for those looking to spend more quality time with certain visitors. Quality of Life Improvements and New Features – Several features based on player feedback have been added to improve gameplay, including a map for City Town Sewers, a revamped tool wheel and more!

Several features based on player feedback have been added to improve gameplay, including a map for City Town Sewers, a revamped tool wheel and more! And More to Come – Prepare for an egg-cellent island takeover of an iconic Sanrio pal! Stay tuned for more updates…

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody is opening a brand new gift shop. As soon as the plane arrives, it's clear more is happening at this tropical island getaway than first meets the eye. Adventure abounds as you find lost friends and explore the abandoned park. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island and the desolate theme part to their former glory!

Explore a Massive World – Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more.

Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more. Be Who You Want – Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time.

Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time. Craft, Create, Collect – Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles.

Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles. Team Up in Multiplayer – Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other's stamina, solve the island's trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island.

Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other's stamina, solve the island's trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island. NO Microtransactions – There is no premium currency to earn, purchase, or spend in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Enjoy the sights, customize your island vacation, and unlock everything just by playing the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!