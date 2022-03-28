Postal 4: No Regrets Will Be Coming Out On April 20th

Running With Scissors revealed this week they have an official release date for the full version of Postal 4: No Regrets. The game has been sitting in Early Access for a while and has been getting updates here and there, but nothing too substantial for people to get freaked out about as they haven't made any major moves with it. Until now as they will be releasing the full game, and they're doing it on April 20th. (Get it, 4/20… you get it?) We'll see what content comes with this version but we're guessing it will just be the missing pieces they've been finishing. You can snag the game on Steam, GOG, and Green Man Gaming for PC right now and prepare for the full version.

At long last, the iconic anti-hero The Postal Dude can take an entire week by storm, outlasting his competition and disrobing the very concept of the traditional 9-to-5 lifestyle. With a bladder ready to burst and a full suite of objectives to tackle with complete freedom in a responsive, ridiculous open-world sandbox, the P Dude's day has come. Rage across the city of Edensin, where each calendar day from Monday through Friday builds atop the last with new missions, locations, and game systems. Fling humans fleeing America over the Mexican border with a human-sized slingshot. Spread the holy word of the bidet to an unclean populace. Visit Kunny Island, where former porn star-turned-DJ Carter Cruise is performing. Enter a virtual world to bring a D-tier developer's game to completion. Fend off flesh-eating hillbillies, pro-toilet paper cultists, greedy literal gold-diggers, and the police. The P Dude's odyssey across a fictionalized Arizona town is a timeless tale empowering players to take care of business in whatever way they damn well please. Pacifism? Violent chaos? Drug-induced hallucinatory hijinks? Dealer's choice!