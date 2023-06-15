Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Summer Game Fest, UploadVR Showcase, vr

Here's Everything We Saw During The 2023 UploadVR Showcase

In the latest video game livestream to take place during Summer Game Fest, we got a look at new VR titles during the 2023 UploadVR Showcase.

Mark another video game livestream into the books during Summer Game Fest as the 2023 UploadVR Showcase took place this morning. The two hour event showed off nearly 70 games with full trailers (not counting the brief promise for another dozen), either debuting or highlighting updates for all of them. We sat through the entire ev

Little Cities: Sandbox Update

Get ready for endless cozy creativity in the upcoming Sandbox Update for Little Cities. Arriving on June 29th, this update brings a brand-new landscape editor, fresh Attractions, ruins, and loads more to everyone's favourite VR city creator! Fully customize (or randomize!) your experience as you craft your dream islands from scratch, exploring a fuss-free sandbox that's limited only by your imagination. So prepare to relax into limitless city creation in a truly dreamy setting! Little Cities: Sandbox Update launches on June 29th across Meta Quest platforms.

Dead Hook

Dead Hook is an explosive mix of roguelike and shooter genre with brutal combat and captivating storytelling. Explore the elder planet Resaract and take on the role of Adam Stone, a mercenary, smuggler, thief, and devoted husband. Find legendary weapons and customize your character with 100 buffs and permanent upgrades to make each run unique. Experiment with different strategies and tackle the challenges that await you in the game. Every angel of death needs worthy opponents. Regular and elite elders will try to stop you in the air and on the ground to defend their tombs. Bosses are also uniquely designed and have multiple phases, making each encounter feel tense and exciting. The game's storyline adds another layer of depth to the gameplay experience. You will embark on a journey to uncover the secrets of Resaract and AI duality, facing tough choices and unexpected twists along the way.

Stack

Stack is a VR multiplayer disc action game set in a wild post-apocalyptic world. Engage in intense battles solo or with teammates. Dash through rusty environments, launching deadly discs and mastering the art of bouncing them off walls and surfaces. With intuitive basic mechanics, you will start enjoying the combat right away. Engage in skirmishes on three maps – in 1v1 or with up to 10 players in various game modes. Invite your friends to play in private lobbies and find new teammates in the public social lobby.

Stride: Fates

Get ready for the ultimate rooftop experience! With STRIDE, you'll feel like a parkour pro as you soar from building to building, vault through windows, and slide down cables with lightning speed. With our smooth locomotion system, you'll be able to make quick decisions and feel the rush of speed with every movement. But the fun doesn't stop there! STRIDE features epic multiplayer modes like HORDE, where you'll avoid the clutches of zombie players or infect as many survivors as possible. In KING OF THE HILL, grab the crown and hold onto it for dear life. And, of course, we've got some sick gun action with DEATHMATCH, TDM, and CTF. And if you're looking for a solo adventure, we've got you covered too. In ENDLESS mode, you'll face infinite challenges as the level generation keeps you on your toes. ARENA is perfect for perfecting your parkour tricks and honing your shooting skills, while TIME RUN tests your speed and agility in a race against the clock.

Arcade Legend

Build and manage your own arcade, play officially licensed arcade games with friends and win tickets, prizes and more as you expand your business and reveal the secrets of this mysterious old building.

David Slade Stories: Case Files – Definitive Edition

Take to the dark and violent streets of downtown Riverside, where you investigate gruesome and violent homicides using a range of Forensic tools and your wits! Inspired by the classic Police Quest adventure series, reborn & reimagined for VR.

Walkabout Mini Golf

Extremely accurate physics feels just like the real thing. Collect over 188 custom balls hidden throughout. Solve treasure hunts on each hard course to earn special putters. Supports cross-buy, cross-play, and 90hz on Quest 2. Teleport and Smooth locomotion supported, as well as the ability to fly. Supports Oculus groups, invites, and friend lists. Additional DLC courses are available for purchase. Updated with driving range, practice green, and more! New avatars featuring lip sync, a quadrillion+ combination. Supports English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese

CoasterMania

CoasterMania is a physics-based VR rollercoaster game where you create the ride of your life! Use wacky contraptions and elements to fly through the sky, then experience your creation by jumping in the front seat. Build your dream rollercoaster without any rules but the rules of physics. When you're done, share your coaster or experience the engineering marvels of others. Design your own rides and upload them online

Pinky Blinders: The King's Ransom

It's 1928, and you've been fleeing the firing squad for over a decade. Turning to infamous crime boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) for help, you become embroiled in the hunt for Winston Churchill's Red Box: a briefcase containing the identities of every British agent around the globe. As you're drawn deeper into England's criminal underworld, you find yourself at war once again. Enemy factions are closing in, and they all want the box: for power, for money, and the chance to bring the country to its knees. Keep your wits about you as simmering tensions explode into intense action, defeat the odds and bring back the box… BY ORDER OF THE PEAKY BLINDERS!

TOSS!

Crash-landed on a mesmerizing cloud planet, you find yourself in a world brimming with excitement and challenge. To repair your damaged spaceship and make your way back home, you must traverse 75+ exhilarating levels spread across nine stunning cloudscape biomes. As you swing and launch yourself through these playgrounds, you'll gather parts essential for your spaceship's restoration. TOSS! is a true testament to the beloved platformer classics that have captivated gamers for decades. Immerse yourself in a parkour extravaganza, where gravity becomes your playground and the sky is just another obstacle to conquer.

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine is the latest title in Schell Games' award-winning spy-themed VR puzzle series. Players will travel to action-packed locations, wield complex gadgets, engage robots, and harness their telekinetic powers to solve complex puzzles and stop Dr. Zor's plans. Players encounter Dr. Prism, her sidekick Robutler, and her various robot agents as they work to once again save the world.

Atlas Endgame

The most ruthless fighters in the galaxy are joining the arena. Some fight for glory, some for money, while others are only interested in revenge. But in the end, the only thing that matters is survival. Join Atlassia and prove your worth on the battlefield. Travel across galaxies to fight in hostile alien environments, use unique abilities to take advantage of your enemies, and master a set of advanced weaponry. Do you have what it takes to become the next champion of Atlassia? Atlassia is in early development but aims to become the ultimate next-gen battle royale experience. The game is updated every two weeks.

Genotype

Print living organisms and use them to survive by wielding the GRAID gloves. Hold life in your hands as you explore the icy depths of an abandoned gene research facility at the South Pole. Explore the facility through the guidance of a mysterious survivor and unravel what happened here so many years ago. Gain a better understanding of the creatures and organisms around you and adapt to survive. You hold the planet's future in your hands – don't shake. And don't fear the penguin …

The Events At Unity Farm

In The Events At Unity Farm, you will prevent the future Multipocalypse by engaging in riveting spell-shooting combat, solving puzzles, crafting, and gathering. This open-world virtual reality game pits you against advanced enemies in an ever-expanding story universe that mixes the best of dark fantasy, with elements of Lovecraft and a dash of steampunk for good measure. But beware! Monsters lurk around every corner and some of them are human. The nefarious Graumann Company has also taken up residence on Unity Farm with the intention of using the farm's powers for their own sinister ends.

Tin Hearts

Behind every brilliant invention, hides a magical story. From members of the team that brought you Fable, comes Tin Hearts – an immersive narrative puzzle adventure game wrapped in a powerful tale of love and compromise. Guide a troop of mischievous tin soldiers through a magical toy-filled world using a variety of whimsical and inventive contraptions to bounce, shoot and glide them to their goal. March through 50+ levels of time-bending, soldier-routing riddles, forge new paths for your toys to follow, and solve increasingly elaborate puzzles to unravel the emotional, thought-provoking story, of Albert J. Butterworth, a genius inventor of Victorian times.

Mindset

Take on an intellectual challenge and use your wits to solve dozens of intriguing cube-shaped puzzles while unraveling the mystery of your past. Enjoy an advanced hand tracking system that enables you to activate, connect, and shift an array of combinations with your own hands. Delve into an immersive story taking place in a bizarre lucid dream or show off your skills in the Challenge Mode!

VoxSys

Step into the future with VoxSys, the exhilarating arena shooter that combines cooperative PvP combat with innovative building mechanics. Strategize and use your cover to your advantage! Destroy your opponents and earn the title of Intergalactic Champion.

Vail VR

Vail VR is a virtual reality multiplayer competitive shooter. Emphasizing tactical gunplay, high-caliber combat, and collaborative teamwork. Introducing the ultimate VR shooter experience.

Grumbling

Whoosh! Bam! Pow! Remember playing with action figures? Unwrap your Crumbling from its blister package and take its fate into your hand – literally. Crumbling is a VR rogue-like action adventure where you control your character as if it was an action figure in your hand. Move it around meticulously hand-crafted dioramas using your touch controller. Or use the native hand-tracking of the Oculus Quest. Fight against an onslaught of plastic monsters in hack'n'slash combat that is all about timing. Discover the story of the endearing Mr. and Mrs. Crumble through animated and narrated comic books. Learn how the evil Böse Corp. stole all their magic in order to make their horrible monster toys come alive. Are you ready to wield your Crumbling against the evil minions of Böse Corp. and reclaim the magic?

Happy Funland

You had never heard of Happyfunland theme park, or it's tragic tale, when you agreed to meet a total stranger, named Larry, in the middle of a South Florida swamp. Perhaps if you would have known about the grisly events that happened there, you wouldn't have agreed to the job! Explore the abandoned remains and uncover the dark secrets of Mort Grisly's HappyFunland theme park, Home of Randy Rodent!

MADiSON VR

Imagine waking up locked in a dark room, with your virtual hands soaked in blood. Assume the role of Luca in a skin-crawling immersive VR experience, and undergo the brutal torment of MADiSON, a demonic force that compels you to continue a gory ritual begun decades ago. Are you ready to confront the unspeakable terror right before your eyes and complete this sinister ceremony?

Mecha Force

Mecha Force is an immersive and exciting VR experience that blends the thrill of mecha action with the unpredictability of a roguelike game. Players are transported to a world in turmoil, where they must defend against both internal and external threats as they take control of their very own mecha. This is no ordinary machine, however; the player is able to customize and personalize their mecha, choosing from a diverse range of artillery and melee weapons to create their own formidable war machine.

Pneumata VR

The tenants are going missing, screams echo and blood seeps through the walls of Clover Hill. As a detective, unravel the truth that lays within and recover your fragmented memories, or succumb to the horrors that lurk in the shadows within this sinister blend of Survival & Psychological horror.

Tennis On-Court

Tennis On-Court is the ultimate tennis simulator to discover! It's not only a video game, it's real tennis thanks to the experience of Decathlon & Artengo engineers, working every day on the design of tennis equipment : rackets, balls, accessories, … used by top players on the ATP & WTA tours. Lift, slice, dropshot, retro, perform all those effects and feel like a real tennis player..

Outta Hand

Outta Hand lets you embody one of the Hand-People, wide-eyed, hop-happy lab experiments with the power to jump great heights, leap impossible lengths, and shake hands from… really, really far away. Like a whole big dining room away. Due to not being dumb enough, loveable as you are, Dr. Vendelvom has selected you for immediate termination. Not like fired gone, more like dead gone. To save yourself and your brethren, you must platform, jump, bounce, and punch your way through the bad doctor's laboratory with your… uh… very long arms, to take down him and all his baddies. With multiple levels and boss fights along with an endless mode, things might get, shall we say, a little bit "out of hand?" Get it?! No? Fine

Barbaria

Use your fists, axes, swords, bows, rocks, or anything else you can find for intense 1st person combat action. Toss enemies to allies to be dispatched, catch rocks flying toward your head, ignite an arrow before firing it at an enemy, or launch opponents into the air with traps. Then jump out to your immortal form and watch your minions carry on the battle while you rain down meteors from above. Systemic combat, enemy AI, and player-created defenses make every battle unique.

Inverse

Inverse is played in 4-v-1 matches. Players can choose to work together as Agents to restore power to the control terminals while avoiding a terrifying Nul creature, or they can play solo as the Nul monster, corrupting and incapacitating the Agents. With multiple maps, game modes per round, and offensive and defensive turns for both the Agents and the Nul, players can experience true kinetic gameplay with real-life motions, not just joysticks and buttons.

X8

Thirdverse, Inc., leading development studio behind the popular VR multiplayer hero shooter game X8, is excited to announce significant updates and remarkable achievements following the game's successful launch on May 18th. X8 is a VR multiplayer hero shooter game that offers gamers customizable loadouts of weapons, armor, items, and abilities, allowing players to equip their heroes before the battle begins. With new features implemented and outstanding metrics attained in its first week, X8 continues to engage players and define the hero shooter genre.

Gazzlers

Gazzlers is an insane VR shooter full of diesel-fueled chaos! Embark on an epic train ride across the lands of Ginkgo. Build your ultimate weapon and shoot, block, and dodge your way through hordes of crazy enemies to reach the Temple of the Machine God.

Contractors Showdown

Contractors Showdown is a fast-paced military competitive multiplayer VR shooter game, gear up and experience the next-level VR battlefield with lethal weapons and intense firefights.

Throwback

You play as the newest member of a defunct zine crew tasked with tracking down the missing founder. Journey through the wacky retro future 90's world where digital has taken over. Chuck zines at a wild and diverse fleet of drones, mailboxes, and weird baddies while racking up combos and upgrading your gear to fit your action style.

Paint The Town Red VR

Get up close and personal as swarms of enemies are obliterated in VR. Engage in epic bar fights, draw pistols in the Old West, boogie at bloody discos, and many more exotic locations, all with period-accurate weaponry. Brave the Beneath mode for a roguelike dungeon crawling experience overrun with undead enemies galore. Throw fists or choose from an arsenal of 200+ weapons ranging from pool cues and giant ham legs to futuristic firearms and blades.

Pixel Ripped 1978

Pixel Ripped 1978 is the newest game in the Pixel Ripped series. Our hero Dot has to once again fight against the evil Cyblin Lord, who has a very complex plan: to hack into the game creator's past at ATARI and to make himself the protagonist! But Dot isn't alone in this crazy endeavor through time – she has the help of Bug, Pixel Ripped's creator herself, as they join forces to dispel Cyblin Lord and launch the game on time.

Survivorman VR: The Descent

After narrowly avoiding catastrophe in a fiery helicopter crash, players will need to use all their wits to not only survive extreme environments but descend an imposing mountain to the point where they can be rescued. Utilizing their toolbox of skills and whatever items they can scavenge to complete challenges, players must navigate glacial crevasses, construct hunting traps, and most importantly, keep the fire burning! With Les Stroud by their side as a guide, players have access to a wealth of survival knowledge, but in the end, it's up to them to make the right decisions that will determine whether they will live or die.

Floor Plan 2

Floor Plan 2 is a comedy adventure inspired by escape rooms, packed with more puzzles than you can fit in an elevator. On your first day of work, the boss sends you on an errand to retrieve a lost treasure that will turn the company's fortunes around. And good news: it's somewhere in the building! Just use the elevator down the hall. Oh, and by the way, each floor is a gateway to another world, nobody speaks your language, and time and space are fluid.

Powerwash Simulator VR

Grab hold of your power washer in the super-soothing simulator that has taken the world by storm. PowerWash Simulator VR is coming to Meta Quest 2! With 1:1 accuracy and control of the Quest Touch controllers, blasting away every speck of dirt and grime is a breeze. Reach up, get down and lean-in to tackle those pesky hard-to-reach spots or sit back and wash your worries away. Escape to the quaint town of Muckingham, brought to life in true 360-degree immersion. The town may look wholesome but wash away the surface and not all of its residents are squeaky clean. Absorb the relaxing atmosphere and stress-free pace as you take the pressure off and strip dirt from patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks. Relax and kick back with friends in the same shared space in online multiplayer.

B99

A Fast Paced Shooter set in a Roguelike Metaverse crafted by the B99 AI itself. The remnants of humanity are forced to challenge a Labyrinth created by an AI trained on Classic Digital Games. For the B99 it is only a Game and you only the Player. For humanity it is survival. Upgrades and Weapons abound to help you overcome Enemies, Bosses, and Traps looking to end your Run.

Requisition VR

Requisition VR is a first physics-based co-op game where you can use duct tape to link any objects together to create a unique weapon. You can experiment with crafting, connecting any unthinkable combinations: a katana + a circular saw, or an axe + a ball.

Espire 2: MR Missions

Espire 2 Mixed Reality Mode features a series of stealth missions that grow and adapt to the player's personal playspace. Missions are deliberately focused and optimized for all environments ranging from small areas to multiple rooms. Play as Tempest, an agent who must pass a series of Mixed Reality Missions to earn their stripes and be cleared to pilot an Espire Frame. Each mission offers a variety of objectives, constantly changing familiar surroundings as you move; engage with enemy soldiers, bipedal mechs, electronic threats, and more that emerge to prevent you from completing your objective. Mixed Reality Missions were designed utilizing key hardware features from Meta Reality, including color passthrough, scene understanding and passthrough occlusion. These tools allow users to have the ability to see the real-world environment around them, while giving developers unique abilities to customize player experience. Despite all items, threats, and interactables being procedurally placed in your environment, all missions were handcrafted by the development team to ensure a thrilling stealth action experience for each user.

We Are One – Ghost Replay Update

We Are One arms players with their better half – their clone! – to solve cleverly designed puzzles. Use time loops to tactfully place clones and blast through levels teeming with mechanical enemies hellbent on environmental destruction. Each action performed in a time loop is replicated by a clone in the next, challenging players to cooperate with themselves to defeat the machines. Ghost Replay gives players the ability to save puzzle-solving sequences and view top replays from others to broaden their strategic approach to the game's 50+ intricate levels.

Drums Rock

Drums Rock is an arcade drums game for VR, follow the rhythm of rock with your drums and smash the demons. Live a unique campaign: with different levels, challenges, songs and worlds. Drums Rock is an ideal game to feel like a rock hero, while destroying hordes of demons to the rhythm of rock!

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Dyschronia is split into three episodes. Episode I and Episode II are currently available to play. In this idyllic metropolis, dreams are utilized to ensure crime is prevented before it even happens. The founder of this so-called paradise is killed in an unprecedented, theoretically impossible incident. Special Supervisor Hal Scion is assigned to this extraordinary case and tasked with unraveling the mystery threatening to plunge the city into disaster.

Sushi Ben

You play as a customer to a sushi bar that's going out of business, and your goal is to convince people to come eat with you at the sushi bar in hopes that they will be repeat customers! But it won't be easy convincing them to eat with you. Players will have to do various tasks or go through various narrative encounters before an NPC will go eat with them. depending on who you've "collected" as customers will cause different narrative encounters to take place in the sushi bar between NPCs.

Puttzzle

You have only one objective in this game; Putt your ball into the hole. In order to do so, you will be given two items in this game: a hammer and a heavy ball. Putt the ball into the hole to complete the stage. Roll the ball freely on a puzzle-like map. Also, various terrains or objects can be used or even passed to complete the stage. You can try using any method to complete the stage within the given opportunities.

The Burst

The Burstis a smashing high-speed shooter in VR with intense movement and gunplay. The story takes place on a desert prison planet, where convicts are preparing for rebellion. You are sent to eliminate the infamous warlord. Use everything at your disposal to restore order and escape.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

In Crossfire: Sierra Squad, you are the leader of an elite paramilitary fireteam within the Global Risk organization. As the story narrative will explain to you in-game, during your mission you will unexpectedly tangle with the rival Black List organization and find out that there is something very big at play which calls for your expertise. Battle a variety of crafty enemies in a relentless search for the truth, and prove why you were selected as the intrepid leader of the most feared special unit in existence – Sierra Squad.

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye

The story of Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye is set a year after the events depicted in The Secret of Retropolis, and continues the story of Philip Log, the hard-boiled robo-detective, and Jenny Montage, the automated femme fatale that just can't keep herself out of trouble. Nonetheless, Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye welcomes new visitors to the city of robots, and can be experienced as its own miniseries.

Budget Cuts Ultimate

Zip, sneak, and stab your way through a heart-pounding dystopia filled with evil robots! What began as a cost-cutting strategy has spiraled out of control, and now it's up to you to save humanity from being optimized out of existence. Budget Cuts Ultimate is the essential VR action stealth game, containing all previously released games and content updates.

No More Rainbows

As the Warden of the Underworld, you've been awoken from your eternal slumber by the sound of horribly joyful melodies piercing the warm darkness. The ashen air now reeks of tulip perfume. The once burning magma floor tiles now feel lush and fresh under your claws. Beings of infinite happiness have infested the Underworld! Bizou and their merry band of minions plan to take over your sanctuary of screams and turn it into a bountiful paradise where cries of pain and torment are replaced by kisses and rainbows…what a nightmare!

Dungeon Full Dive

Dungeon Full Five is the most immersive way to play tabletop RPGs online. Bring your tabletop stories to life in DFD by creating your own 3D maps, characters, and campaigns. Explore your fantasy adventures with your friends in a classical top-down mode or in a never seen before first-person mode. Dungeon Full Dive stays true to the classic round-based combat mechanics, dice, and magical worlds, but takes it to the next level!

Chrono Hunter

Step into the thrilling world of Chrono Hunter, a native VR immersive adventure that combines enjoyment of FPS, Roguelite, and RPG genres. As a time traveler agent equipped with amazing abilities and weapons to explore to experience through diverse and meticulously crafted levels.

Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem

Relive the golden days of adolescence, racing Micro Machines around tracks, but using the power of virtual reality to bring otherwise impossible courses, stunts, and speed to life. Utilize simple controls inspired by slot-car racers, where the analog trigger on VR controllers regulates how fast the car goes. Blaze through circuits as quickly as possible, but maintain proper speed around turns to perform stunts at maximum speed. Build incredible tracks using an incredibly intuitive, easy-to-use system taking advantage of VR controllers to manipulate, switch, and place pieces. Build impossible courses with moving parts, loop-de-loops, and stretches suspended in mid-air, to achieve speeds no toy car has ever reached. Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem supports building tracks in Mixed Reality at mind-blowing scope and scale. Build courses that will send cars racing over sofas, under beds, and around sleepy pets. Create portals to send a vehicle racing through a wall in the kitchen, and then fly out of another spot in the living room. Send toy monster trucks crashing through elaborate set pieces, all without any mess or cleanup.

Teahouse Of Souls

Listen to various souls and serve the appropriate tea; collect sun lights, water the seeds of emotions, and dry the leaves for them. The Seeds of Negative Emotions grow into bitter tea leaves, and The Seeds of Positive Emotions grow into sweet fruits. Enjoy the sound of gentle rain, firewood, birds, and grass beetles while your seeds of emotions grow. You may find your hidden story if you comfort the souls well.

Real VR Fishing

Do you want to dive into a fishing experience or just sit back and relax in a mesmerizing scenery? Real VR Fishing lets you feel the taste of fishing and relax in real-world fishing spots. Go fishing and catch various species, and fill your aquarium.

GrimLord

GrimLord is not a battle arena, GrimLord is not limited to hack and slash. From the lowest of beginnings, fight your way out. Your fighting style is unrestricted, your crafting options are limitless, and your enemies are versatile and fierce. Your future and the future of this land lie in your hands.

Battle Bows

Grab your bow and rain magical arrows down from your castle tower. Defend the castle heart against increasingly challenging waves of evil balloons and defeat difficult giant bosses in this epic VR tower defense game. Play online co-op mode or solo and climb to the top of the seasonal leaderboards!

Final Fury

Final Fury transports players into a distant future where the galaxy's most formidable combatants vie for supremacy in an epic fighting tournament. The closed beta will feature a selection of the game's diverse roster of characters including Tempest, the well-rounded fighter with ice-based powers, Glitch, the mine-laying robot that dominates control of the arena, Niko, the speedy fighter with electrifying attacks, and Gaia, the earthy brawler with nature-based powers. Combatants boast their own unique fighting style, move set, and personality, adding depth and variety to the combat. The game is designed to be approachable for all skill levels, appealing to both hardcore fighting game fans and VR enthusiasts alike.

Broken Spectre

Broken Spectre is a cosmic horror narrative game developed in collaboration with one of the makers of The Blair Witch Project. A cryptic message left by your father takes Casey back to the abandoned trails of Coldblood Mountain, a remote wilderness that has haunted her family for generations. A terrifying power stalks the mountain, watching Casey's every move. Can Casey find her father using the clues he left behind? Or will something else find her first?

Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station

Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station is filled with space exploration opportunities, combat and puzzles in VR. The action-adventure sequel will keep players entertained for hours as they swing their way around the space station. Players will use suction cups with ropes attached and jet nozzles as the main method of navigating around the station. Equipped in different weapons, players will face robotic enemies and drones as they make their way through the map. Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station combines a VR perspective with a Metroidvania-style game and is guaranteed to entertain a variety of players from different age groups.

Low-Fi

You're the sheriff of cityblock 303, a retro-futuristic cyberpunk slum where the only inhabitants of note are other "low-fi". Humans too poor to jack into the platform, and rusting old robots that didn't achieve the intelligence singularity. What you do with your time is up to you. Are you a good cop, hotshot?

Liminal Phase

Liminal Phase is a journey into the dark corners of Frank's fractured mind as he's struggling with psychic pain and teetering on the brink of a mental breakdown. Obsessed with video games, Frank's world is turned upside down when a floppy disk containing the game Sanctum 3-D mysteriously appears in his apartment. As he becomes more immersed in the game, it becomes harder for him to distinguish between fantasy and reality. In order to save himself from spiraling further into darkness and from reaching the bottom of the dark spiral he's caught in, Frank must confront his deepest fears and battle his way through twisted and horrific environments created by his own mind.

Synapse

Synapse's transformative gameplay combines brutal firepower and surging telekinetic powers to deliver a level of immersion and connection not yet seen on the hardware. Synapse places players in a beautifully abstract world with dual-wielding combat that evolves Fracked's acclaimed run and gun gameplay, putting expressive 1:1 telekinesis in one hand and deadly, tactile weaponry in the other. Players harness this lethal combination as they master their own combat style to fight their way through a hostile mindscape.

Arashi: Castles Of Sin

In Arashi: Castles of Sin – Final Cut, players will step into the shoes of deadly shinobi assassin Kenshiro, and embark on a quest for justice, becoming one with the shadows as the last surviving member of House Arashi. With the immersive capabilities of VR and Skydance Interactive's renowned attention to detail, players will be transported to feudal Japan in an era where the country is in chaos. Bandits known as the Six Oni of Iga have seized castles across the country, carving a bloody path of terror in their wake. As fans of the original release, Skydance Interactive is working hard to bring a number of refinements and upgrades to the original release that'll make for the most immersive samurai game in VR. Fans of the original title can expect improved visuals, updated enemy & boss behavior, revamped controls and tons of additional quality-of-life features.

