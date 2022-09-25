HexGaming Launches New Line Of Ultimate Xbox Controllers

HexGaming revealed a new line of gaming controllers this week for Xbox as they will now be selling Ultimate Xbox Controllers. Technically they will be releasing two different sets in the same line as they have the Ultra X and Ultra One controllers for you to choose from. Depending on which one you're looking at, they offer a different set of options for the kind of gamer you are. What's more, both sets come in a variety of designs for you to choose from. The controllers are currently on sale via their website and on Amazon for $170 each. We have more info on both sets below, along with images of several designs for you to check out.

The HexGaming Ultra X provides gamers with the most advanced Xbox controller ever. With the Ultra X, gamers can operate the controller flexibly, capture targets faster, and improve accuracy. The player can flip the switches, and their trigger will go from a smooth full-pull to a short mouse "click" action. The controller features: Four remappable back buttons

Adjustable trigger compatible trigger control mechanisms

8 in 1 interchangeable textured thumbsticks with two different heights

Three different ergonomic thumb grip design- domed, concave and concave widened

Choice of non-rubberized grip faceplate or rubberized

Ability to save up to six different paddle mapping profiles The HexGaming Ultra One controller features an industry-leading digital trigger mechanism, shortening the trigger's active distance to just 1.5mm. Additional features include: Four remappable back buttons

Interchangeable thumbsticks

Digital triggers

"Competitive gamers know the importance of having the perfect controller, as the slightest movement can be the difference between victory and defeat," said Ray Zhu, CEO of HexGaming. "HexGaming's new Ultra X and Ultra One controllers will literally change the game for eSports on Xbox."