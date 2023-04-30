Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon – Party Edition Arriving Late May Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon - Party Edition is coming out later this month with a ton of coll additions and content.

Developer Mobile Pie and publisher Aardman Animations revealed Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition is coming later this month. As you may have guessed from the name, this is basically a beefed-up version of the previous game, set up to have everything you could want from it and more. This version contains all of the gameplay, features, and modes from previous versions of the game, completely remastered for current-generation consoles, which is where it will be released on May 26th, 2023. Enjoy the info and trailer below!

"Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition contains all of the gameplay, features and modes from the much loved previous versions of the game, remastered for current generation consoles by Bristol-based developer Mobile Pie. Multiplayer features enable co-op support for players to work together to solve challenges and help Shaun, Shirley and Timmy find their way back to the green grass of home. Their epic adventure will take them underground, through the streets of London and deep into space. A suite of action-packed, movie-themed party games brings some extra-terrestrial chaos to the farm with a visit to the Farmageddon theme park. Family and friends can compete in a series of madcap fairground games hosted by a new character from the movie, an alien named Lu-La, who has crash-landed near Shaun's home of Mossy Bottom Farm."