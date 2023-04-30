Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon – Party Edition Arriving Late May
Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon - Party Edition is coming out later this month with a ton of coll additions and content.
Developer Mobile Pie and publisher Aardman Animations revealed Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition is coming later this month. As you may have guessed from the name, this is basically a beefed-up version of the previous game, set up to have everything you could want from it and more. This version contains all of the gameplay, features, and modes from previous versions of the game, completely remastered for current-generation consoles, which is where it will be released on May 26th, 2023. Enjoy the info and trailer below!
"Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition contains all of the gameplay, features and modes from the much loved previous versions of the game, remastered for current generation consoles by Bristol-based developer Mobile Pie. Multiplayer features enable co-op support for players to work together to solve challenges and help Shaun, Shirley and Timmy find their way back to the green grass of home. Their epic adventure will take them underground, through the streets of London and deep into space. A suite of action-packed, movie-themed party games brings some extra-terrestrial chaos to the farm with a visit to the Farmageddon theme park. Family and friends can compete in a series of madcap fairground games hosted by a new character from the movie, an alien named Lu-La, who has crash-landed near Shaun's home of Mossy Bottom Farm."
- Let's Ewe This! – Overcome fiendishly challenging puzzles by working as a flock with multiplayer features that'll have players bleating at each other like overly excitable newly born lambs. Use each sheep's unique abilities to solve challenges and shove, leap, squeeze and swim through underground tunnels, abandoned mineshafts – and even evade the guards at Buckingham Palace.
- Multiplayer Baaa-tle – A suite of action-packed, Shaun the Sheep movie-themed party games bring some extra-terrestrial chaos to the farm with a visit to the Farmageddon theme park where you can compete with family and friends in a series of madcap fairground games hosted by Shaun's new alien pal Lu-La, who has crash-landed near Mossy Bottom Farm.
- Lovingly Lamb-made animation – Brought to you by award-winning animation studio Aardman the game features a beautiful hand-painted and traditionally animated art style, spectacular environments and endearing character animation.