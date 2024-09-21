Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blackbird Interactive, Homeworld 3

Homeworld 3 To Release DLC Content In New Bundle

Homeworld 3 players who have yet to hump in on any of the DLC content will have a chance to snag all of it in one singular pack

Article Summary Homeworld 3 DLC bundle releasing this Fall, includes all DLC and free content drops to date.

New Skirmish mode features based on community feedback, including Hyperspace Jumping.

Over 40 free Artifacts and nine challenges added to War Games, shaking up gameplay.

Two new factions, Taiidan and Somtaaw, with unique fleets, ships, and challenges in paid DLC.

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing revealed a new kind of release coming this Fall for Homeworld 3, as players can snag all of the DLC content released so far at once. The team confirmed that all paid DLC and free content drops noted in the content roadmap (which we have below) will now be delivered at once in November, bumping up two content packs that would have come out in 2025. The goal, from their perspective, is to deliver the complete Homeworld 3 experience at once with a number of changes requested by the community. We have more details from the team.

Homeworld 3 – Year One Pass Roadmap Update

Players can look forward to three free updates worth of content and two paid DLCs launching together in November. Here are some of the features coming to Homeworld 3 in the upcoming DLC:

New Skirmish Mode Features – After carefully reviewing community feedback, the team has implemented highly requested changes to Skirmish mode, such as tweaks to resourcing, adjustments to researching, and more. Notably, this update will add Hyperspace Jumping which allows players to surprise their enemies with a rapid assault or escape if their mothership becomes surrounded.

After carefully reviewing community feedback, the team has implemented highly requested changes to Skirmish mode, such as tweaks to resourcing, adjustments to researching, and more. Notably, this update will add Hyperspace Jumping which allows players to surprise their enemies with a rapid assault or escape if their mothership becomes surrounded. New Free Artifacts and Challenges – The team will be adding more than 40 Artifacts and nine challenges for free to help shake up War Games for everyone. This includes the introduction of a new 'Ultimate' class of Artifacts that becomes available after collecting an Artifact Pattern and one of each of the upgrade Artifacts.

The team will be adding more than 40 Artifacts and nine challenges for free to help shake up War Games for everyone. This includes the introduction of a new 'Ultimate' class of Artifacts that becomes available after collecting an Artifact Pattern and one of each of the upgrade Artifacts. New War Games Factions – Two new factions, Taiidan and Somtaaw, will enter the fray for the War Games mode with the paid DLC packs. These franchise favorites introduce exciting new ships and strategies for players to explore. Each new War Games faction comes with two unique fleets, new ships, dozens of new artifacts, and ten new challenges to test your skills as a commander.

