Homeworld: Revelations By Modiphius Entertainment Now On Preorder

Modiphius Entertainment, a tabletop game design company known well for their licensed games such as Fallout: Wasteland Warfare and The Elder Scrolls: Call To Arms, have announced that preorders for Homeworld: Revelations, their tabletop role-playing game take on the popular Homeworld series of video games, have begun! With creative input by Martin Cirulis, one of Homeworld's original writers, and Aaron Kambeitz, one of its original artists, this game is sure to be a hit among fans of the original Homeworld video game.

Modeled after Homeworld, this game gives players the role of members of the crew aboard a Kushan fleet starship, by way of Modiphius Entertainment's 2d20 system of role-playing games. According to the press release put out by Modiphius Entertainment:

Homeworld: Revelations expands on what we know of the Kushan people and the game's major factions, like the Kadesh and the Taiidan. Fans of the universe will learn that there are more incredible secrets hidden within the Guidestone which can be discovered through the roleplaying game. You can expect more detail on the people of the whirlpool galaxy so players can create their own stories of discovery and adventure, revisit locations from Homeworld to uncover their mysteries, and even explore the events of the Exodus to find out what else the Kushan discovered, gained and lost on that famous journey.

You can find the preorder link by clicking here. Are you excited about Homeworld: Revelations? Have you played the original video game before, or any tabletop RPGs by Modiphius Entertainment? Let us know what you think in the comments below!