House Flipper 2 Releases Co-Op Open Beta With Winter Update

House Flipper 2 has a winter update available for you to add some snow and other items, as well as a Co-Op Open Beta to play with

New Co-Op Open Beta lets 2-4 players work together cross-platform in story or sandbox mode.

Engage in snowball fights, sled assembly, and explore co-op-exclusive properties and tasks.

RGB lighting and mod.io creations enhance creative potential and collaborative gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Frozen District released a winter update for House Flipper 2 this month, along with a new Co-Op Open Beta. The update comes with everything you would expect and then some, as you have a ton of winter items to decorate homes with and give it some festive cheer, or at least winter vibes, now that Christmas is done. Meanwhile, Co-Op is a free DLC you can download right now, giving you the chance to work as a group of 2-4 players on a single project. We have more info and videos here as the content is live.

House Flipper 2 – Winter 2024 Update

Players can now enjoy a new heartwarming job, a purchasable property in a snowy environment, and over 260 winter-themed items. On top of that, snowball fights and a sled assembly have also made their way in! Oh, and a new RGB lighting feature for all the light fixtures to give the festivity levels a bit of an extra boost.

Co-Op Open Beta

It's time to invite your friends to House Flipper 2 and dive in together! With cross-platform support, whether you're on PC or console, up to four players can team up in both story and sandbox modes. Let the co-op creativity begin! Join forces to create dream homes like never before—whether it's tackling grand mansions for an epic challenge or diving into story mode missions for a more relaxed vibe! Feeling stuck? Explore amazing designs from fellow Flippers on the mod.io platform. And don't forget to share your own creations there—you might just inspire the next great Flipper! More hands on deck means fresh challenges ahead! Take on five brand-new properties and four unique orders, all designed with co-op gameplay in mind. From sprawling spaces to high-maintenance clients, the pressure is on! The real test? Mastering teamwork and managing tasks together. And watch out—keeping your crew focused is key to turning collaboration into success!

