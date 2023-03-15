House Of The Gundead Is Headed To Select Arcades Devolver Digital will be releasing House Of The Gundead into arcades with a few locations in the U.S., and more to come.

Devolver Digital announced that their game House Of The Gundead is headed to the arcades as it will land in a few select locations in the United States. The team has chosen seven arcades across the country to debut the game, which will throw you into a classic two-player rifle arcade shooter featuring characters and settings from Enter the Gungeon. You can see a preview of the game below, along with more info and a list of locations you can try it out.

"House Of The Gundead brings the rapid-fire action, beautiful pixel art, unpredictable levels, and adorably deadly characters of smash-hit dungeon crawler Enter The Gungeon to the arcades. Yeah, that's right: Devolver is making an actual arcade game. Enter The Gungeon creator Dodge Roll has collaborated with arcade masters Griffin Aerotech to design this fully featured arcade cabinet, which features a crisp 43-inch UHD display, a pair of lightguns for solo or two-player gunplay and vibrant top-to-bottom artwork printed at the highest quality. Seriously, you gotta see this thing. It looks incredible."

"Explore and explode your way through an ever-evolving series of procedurally generated floors protected by the dangerously endearing Cult of the Gundead. Discover uniquely fantastic weapons, wild power-ups, and hidden secrets as you gun down the evil hordes. Thanks to House Of The Gundead's cutting-edge Sinden Lightguns, which feature bone-shaking weapon-based haptic feedback—not to mention a powerful 2.1 sound system with a dedicated subwoofer in the cabinet—you feel every shot when you squeeze the trigger."

"House Of The Gundead is due to roll into the following arcades in the coming weeks, with cabinets blasting into additional locations soon."

DangerZone Arcade in Gilbert, Arizona

High Score Saloon in Evansville, Indiana

Waypoint Cafe in New York City, New York

Arcade Stop Button in Hope Mills, North Carolina

Bayou Teche Brewery in Arnaudville, Louisiana

Super Abari Arcade in South Carolina

Free Play in Dallas, Texas