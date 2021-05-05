How To Get Gible In The Luminous Legends X Pokémon GO Event

Gible is currently available to encounter in multiple ways in Pokémon GO. Here's how you can hunt one of the most coveted species during the current Luminous Legends X event.

Eggs: Currently, Gible is available as an event hatch in 7 KM Gift Eggs along with Azurill, Igglybuffy, Cleffa, Swirlix, and Spritzee. That is a relatively small egg pool, and the best part about these event eggs is that they're once again 7 KMs. This means that we can ensure we get the maximum amount of eggs per day, rather than when event eggs were in 5 KMs that we had to roll the dice on trying to get from Poké Stops.

Field Research Tasks: Gible is available in two different Pokéstop tasks, including: Catch 10 Dragon-type Pokémon Win 2 Raids

Luminous Legends X Timed Research: There is one guaranteed Gible encounter in this questline.

Gible has been known for some time as one of the rarest species in Pokémon GO. Niantic has offered more opportunities to catch Gible in select events in 2020 and 2021 than previous in the game, but it remains quite difficult to find outside of events. It was once assumed that Gible, as with previous pseudo-Legendary evolutionary lines in Pokémon GO, would go the way of Dratini, Larvitar, and Bagon and become a Community Day Pokémon. Instead of that, though, the structure of Community Day itself has seemed to change, leading many to doubt that Gible will ever get its day. It can, instead, be endlessly monetized in Eggs and Raids as long as it is kept rare. It may be a bummer, but that maintained rarity does seem to be the shape of things to come for Gible. At least now we have events like this with multiple ways to encounter this rare species.

Interestingly, it is expected that one of the event's new releases, Goomy, will become as rare as Gible, Deino, Axew, and Noibat after the event finishes.