Hungarian Horntail Event Tomorrow In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Starting tomorrow, a new dragon-themed event will begin in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This Oddities Event is something of a break from the normal pattern of Brilliant Event / Adversaries Event / Community Day / Brilliant Event / 1920s Convergence that we've been seeing in the game. Let's take a look at the full details for the Hungarian Horntail Oddities Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to get witches and wizards around the world prepared for the festivities which will close out September 2021's gameplay.

The details of the Hungarian Horntail Oddities Event were posted to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

From 27 September 11 a.m. PT – 30 September 11 a.m. PT, look to the skies for the following. Increased sightings of Ancient Hungarian Horntail Adversaries. Increased sightings of Peruvian Vipertooth, Chinese Fireball, Welsh Green and Antipodean Opaleye Oddities. Increased sightings of Baby Norwegian Ridgeback and Dragon Egg Foundables. Special Portmanteaus containing Peruvian Vipertooth Eggs, Chinese Fireball Eggs, Welsh Green Eggs and Antipodean Opaleye Eggs will be found on the Map. Guaranteed Hagrid's Hut from Wizarding Chambers from Dark Chambers. Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges.

Niantic adds:

Please note: To enable as many players around the world as possible to participate safely, this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are. Please remember to adhere to local rules and regulations, and be respectful of others and your surroundings.

Best of luck out there with those dragons, fellow Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players! Dragon-themed events usually go over pretty well with the game's fanbase, though Niantic may find their players a bit harder to please of late. There has been criticism of Niantic's handling of Adventure Sync problems as well as their communication in the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite fanbase, which is beginning to hit a bit of a fever pitch. Niantic seems less eager to respond to criticism of this game than they were when the boycott of Pokémon GO, their bigger hit game, swept social media.