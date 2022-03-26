Hunt Shiny Cottonee At Parks In Special Pokémon GO Event

Have you had a hard time finding Cottonee in the wild during the Lush Jungle event in Pokémon GO? If you have, you're certainly not alone. Niantic marked this newly released Shiny as a rare spawn, making it rather difficult to find one let alone Shiny hunt it effectively. That may be able to change for you this weekend, though, as Cottonee is set to descend upon parks in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details about this special weekend park bonus.

Here are the details for this special weekend event-within-an-event, which I wrote in my coverage earlier this week:

The "Lush Jungle park spotlight" will run Saturday, March 26th, 2022 through Sunday, March 27th, 2022. Cottonee will be appearing more frequently in parks for this event within an event. As I wrote in the initial announcement, I feel that this is a new style of event and certainly is an example of Niantic pushing Pokémon GO back to being an outdoor game. As an advocate for Niantic adding to the game rather than taking away bonuses, I'll reiterate that this as a perfect example of a good way to reintroduce real-world elements to the game.

Note that those playing this event in earlier time zones noted that the increased Cottonee spawns were initially not turned on by Niantic. After Silph Road reported on this, it was confirmed by vigilant Pokémon GO players that Cottonee had begun to spawn. At least Niantic is #HearingYou on Reddit.

This is quite a unique event, so I'm going to get out there and play this myself to determine if this sort of real-world habitat-based gameplay can work. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a complete review of this Cottonee-focused weekend outside of the normal Lush Jungle event review, which I'll consider as a completely different offering in order to truly examine whether or not a weekend like this can work.