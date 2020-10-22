Hyper Scape Gets Its Own Halloween Event From Ubisoft

The game may be super new and still gaining a footing, but Ubisoft has released a new event into Hyper Scape in time for Halloween. The event kicked off yesterday and has introduced exclusive new cosmetics, a full Halloween night dress-up for Neo Arcadia, and two limited-time game modes. The first one will be Crown Rush Solo that will run for a week, and then pick up the second week with Dark Haze Squad. The Crown Rush Squad game mode will be also available to everyone throughout the event. You can check out details here along with a trailer showing it off.

Players will be able to try out Crown Rush Solo in a brand new, exclusive environment since the full map will be in night mode. Additionally, Crown Rush Solo is receiving a major twist with the introduction of the Second Chance, a new game feature allowing players to come back from the dead. During the first minutes of the match, players who are knocked out in combat will be sent back to deployment pods instead of being eliminated, earning themselves a Second Chance.

In the event's second week starting on October 27, things will get extra spooky in Hyper Scape as a thick Halloween fog will also be covering the city in the brand new Dark Haze Squad mode. With limited visibility, no Crown and an arsenal reduced to a selection of weapons and hacks, players will have to work together with their squad to track and eliminate all opposition to get victorious. During the event players will also have the opportunity to purchase a selection of new exclusive Halloween-themed cosmetics available in the game's store, including new Champion outfits, new deployment pods, new weapon skins, and more.