Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021

Tornadus leaves Pokémon GO raids tomorrow at 8 AM local time, replaced by Thundurus. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Thundurys, a dual Electric/Flying-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form for the very first time. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Unova region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Thundurus' 100% IVs.

Top Thundurus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Thundurus counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Thundurus with efficiency.

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Regigigas (Rock-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Thundurus can be duoed. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Thundurus.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Thundurus will have a CP of 1911 in normal weather conditions and 2389 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!