Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2021

Tomorrow, Incarnate Forme Thundurus will return to Pokémon GO, giving players another chance at catching the Shiny. The meta of this game is constantly shifting, so let's take another look at the top counters to use against this dual Electric/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon. With this raid guide, you'll be able to build a team of the best attackers to use against this Raid Boss and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Incarnate Forme Thundurus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Incarnate Forme Thundurus counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Unlike with Tornadus, where we did see an impact in the Top Ten counters, the Top Ten for Thundurus do remain the same as we saw in early March. If you still have your team from then saved, they'll be fine to use this round as well.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Incarnate Forme Thundurus with efficiency.

There are minor changes in the order of these budget counters, so keep an eye on these to compare with your previous team:

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Regigigas (Rock-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Incarnate Forme Thundurus can be defeated by two trainers, but be sure to use the top counters. It's going to be a very tight battle even if Shadows and the Mega recommendation of Abomasnow are used, so it will be best to instead go in with three or more trainers.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Thundurus will have a CP of 1911 in normal weather conditions and 2389 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!