Incarnate Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021

Landorus leaves Pokémon GO raids tomorrow at 8 AM local time, replaced by Tornadus. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Tornadus, a pure Flying-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form for the very first time. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Unova region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Tornadus' 100% IVs.

Top Tornadus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tornadus counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Thunderbolt)

Mega Ampharos (Volt Switch, Zap Cannon)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tornadus with efficiency.

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tornadus can be duo'd but, because it does not have a double weakness, it will not be as easy as Landorus. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Tornadus.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tornadus will have a CP of 1911 in normal weather conditions and 2389 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!