Indie Live Expo 2021 Reveals Game Submission Deadline Info

Organizers for the Indie Live Expo 2021 have released new info about submissions and deadline info to be a part of the event. Along with revealing all of their sponsors and other info for the event, we now know the deadline for indie developers and publishers to submit their games to be a part of the event will be on April 19th, 2021, at 3am EST. We have more info for you below regarding submissions as the event itself will be taking place on June 5th, 2021.

In order to help further the expansion and evolution of indie game culture, we are now officially searching for companies and media partners to collaborate on and/or sponsor the upcoming Indie Live Expo 2021 event. It's thanks to the invaluable help from our collaborators and sponsors that we are able to continue bringing you this program and getting people throughout the world excited about the indie scene.

We are currently looking for game info to be introduced in the Indie Live Expo 2021 broadcast. We especially welcome contact from those who would like to announce their latest projects during the

program. Information on titles that have already been announced or which are already available is also more than welcome, so please be sure to contact us via the entry page to submit info for any games you'd like to have introduced. Be sure to get any entries in as soon as possible, as time is running out. (Titles entered will be examined for consideration by the Indie Live Expo Board. Also, in the event

that the number of entries received is too large for every entry to be included in the program, titles to be introduced will be handpicked by the Indie Live Expo Board.)

Submission deadline: April 19th (Mon.), 2021 – 16:00 (JST)/0:00 (PST)/3:00 (EST)/7:00 (GMT). Submit here.