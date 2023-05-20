Indie Live Expo 2023 Reveals Tons Of Content For Day 1 Check out the video from this morning's Indie Live Expo 2023 livestream as they revealed multiple titles on the way this year.

Organizers behind the Indie Live Expo released their first day's worth of content as they held a three-hour livestream showing off what they had to offer. The biannual digital showcase series kicked things off this morning with a long preview of things to come for indie gaming fans across the globe, as they are going to be sharing over 300+ indie titles on the way, including several world premier titles. This si basically a chance for a lot of these titles to get some kind of showcase to themselves, or one at all, without being buried under the mountain of game announcements that are set to take place in June throughout the (checks notes) 20+ livestreams planned in that month alone. Enjoy the video below!

"Indie Live Expo 2023 showcased multiple world premieres and content updates across more than 300 indie games, including the reveal of Boyhood End by developer Why So Serious, Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse by Pocketpair, Dream Channel Zero by Odencat, and many more. Check out the latest trailer for Omega Crafter, the open-world crafting survival game by Preferred Networks, and join the open alpha starting today.As well as trailers for World Of Horror, From Madness with Love, PassPartout 2: The Lost Artist, Evotinction, Zombie Soup, Omega Crafter, Glaciered, Heart of The Machine, and many more."

"With last year's "Indies Around the World" taking place in South Korea, this Summer 2023's international indie studio segment took viewers on a trip across the pond to say "Hallo" to Norwegian indie scene. Tune into yesterday's showcase for a deep dive into the happenings of Norway's indie development scene. Today's content, dubbed the "Aftershow," pairs fan-favorite influencers with select games from yesterday's festivities. Enjoy long-form live play sessions with hosts J-mon, Kaotan, and HighGai as they go hands-on with select titles from yesterday's reveals.