Indie Live Expo 2023 To Hold Their First Summer Event

Organizers behind the Indie Live Expo are going to hold their own livestream showing off games with the new Summer Spotlight.

Organizers behind the Indie Live Expo 2023 have announced they will be holding their own summer event as the Summer Spotlight will air on July 31st. This is the first time the event will hold a summer livestream, joining the dozens of companies who are promoting games on the way over the next calendar year. Essentially, the stream will show off everything the expo has to offer as you'll get a sampling of many of the indie games that will be featured. For some, this will be the first time they see the light of day for a public audience. We got more info and a quote below about it all.

"Indie Live Expo Summer Spotlight will shine a digital spotlight on indie developers and publishers, showcasing announcements from around the world. Enjoy reveals of never-before-seen games, updates to fan-favorite titles, and the debut of new developers joining the indie scene. Prepare for quick-fire, bite-sized pieces of content in rapid succession with the return of the "INDIE Waves" segment, as well as dedicated deep dives on select titles. Establishing itself as Japan's premiere online indie showcase, Indie Live Expo continues to build its legacy established over seven events since its inception in 2020. Fans can take advantage of discounts on games shown during the showcase and save on select titles from previous events with the Indie Live Expo Steam event kicking off immediately after the show."

"Amazing indies games are launching all year without getting the support they deserve, and we want to give another opportunity for developers and publishers to show off their work during the summer," said Ryuta Konuma, Founder of Ryu's Office. "We are forever grateful for the viewers who allowed us to grow at an unimaginable speed, along with the undying support of sponsors and partners who make Indie Live Expo possible."

