Inscryption Receives Developer Overview Trailer Before Launch

Devolver Digital released a new trailer this week for Inscryption as we get a better look at the game from the developer. In case you haven't seen this particular game, this is a strategy title that mixes in a few different elements from deckbuilding, roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror games that will have you deciding your own fate through the draw of some eerie cards that you may or may not fully understand. Developed by Daniel Mullins Games, the man himself Daniel Mullins takes some time to showcase a bit of what the game is about and how it offers up a different kind of intriguing playstyle that will have strategy fans coming back to it in droves.

The video below isn't that long, but you're basically given a tutorial that explains a good chunk of the game and gives you a good idea of what to do. But ti doesn't give away everything as they want to leave a little mystery behind to draw you in. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on Steam on October 19th, 2021.

From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games. Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards… In Inscryption you will acquire a deck of woodland creature cards by draft, surgery, and self mutilation. Unlock the secrets lurking behind the walls of Leshy's cabin, and embark on an unexpected and deeply disturbing odyssey. Everything is as it seems. Everything is normal. No need for panic.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inscryption | Developer Overview (https://youtu.be/bWfaY4g3gwE)