Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days Has Launched Into Early Access

Escape or fight against the zombie hordes as Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is now available to play in Early Access on Steam

Article Summary Experience a side-scrolling zombie survival adventure in Texas, 1980 with Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days.

Discover the challenges survivors face in Walton City during a relentless zombie outbreak.

Build and improve shelters while escaping zombie hordes and scavenging limited resources.

Balance physical and psychological needs, and choose between stealth or combat to survive.

Indie game developer and publisher PikPok has launched Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days into Early Access on Steam. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a side-scrolling zombie survival title in which the zombie apocalypse is in full swing, and you only have two options: escape and survive. We have more details about the game here along with the launch trailer, as we now wait to see when the full version of the game will be released.

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days

Texas, 1980. Walton City is a sprawling, coastal metropolis in the grip of a scorching heatwave and crippling economic crisis. Everything changes when an unstoppable zombie outbreak reaches US shores. Walton City is soon overrun by hordes of the undead, the few remaining survivors cut off from any chance of outside help. Forced to band together, these everyday people must make their way to a rumored safe zone outside of the city and their only chance of survival.

Gather a group of ordinary people who have been left shaken by the sudden zombie outbreak that has devastated their city. Establish upgradable shelters to house your survivors and protect them from the zombie threat — but remember that no barriers can keep them out forever. Keep moving from refuge to refuge to stay one step ahead of the encroaching zombie hordes. As their numbers grow, parts of Walton City will become more difficult to scavenge, or completely uninhabitable. Balance the physical and psychological needs of the group, and try to maintain order when fear and paranoia set in. Creep through the remains of Walton City to scavenge precious resources, risking the life of each survivor as they encounter both zombie and human threats. Stealth is key — one loud noise could alert an overwhelming zombie cluster. Choose whether to engage in brutal combat or run from a fight.

