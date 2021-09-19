Into The Fire Event Begins Tomorrow In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has announced the details for the Into the Fire Brilliant Event Part 1. This Brilliant Event, inspired by the fourth book in the series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, will begin tomorrow.

Niantic posted the following details to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog:

While Ron recovers his memories of his fourth year at Hogwarts, the team pores over Gareth's journals for information on The Unforgivable. What will they learn about the shadowy organisation and its mysterious leader? Return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Quidditch World Cup Pitch during Part 1 of the Into The Fire Brilliant Event, starting 20 September at 11 a.m. PT. There [will be] an increase of Quidditch Fans. The Portkeys for this event will be 1.5km. As a reminder, Part 1 Portkeys will give you Part 1 rewards anytime you open them, even if you wait to open them during Part 2. Keep an eye out for Bonus Assignments that will be available in game after the main tasks have been completed! Please note: To enable as many players around the world as possible to participate safely, this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are.

The following Brilliant Foundables can be encountered through this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event. Here is a list of those Foundables along with details on where they can be found:

Brilliant Omnioculars – map encounter

Brilliant Quidditch World Cup – map encounter

Brilliant Bulgarian Seeker Viktor Krum – earned through completing the Special Assignment

Brilliant Boot Portkey – Brilliant Portkey (No surprises here!) and completing the Bonus Assignment

Brilliant Team Ireland Fan Fred Weasley – Dropped from completing Wizarding Challenges using an Into the Fire Brilliant Event Runestone

Best of luck Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. I'm hoping that this one will follow through on the "this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are" challenge, because that has lately, unfortunately, not been the case for these events.