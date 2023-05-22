Jackalope Games Has Been Rebranded As Jackalyptic Games NetEase has given Jackalyptic Games a rebrand and a new assignment as they're working on a brand new Warhammer game with Games Workshop.

NetEase Games revealed that Jackalope Games have officially been rebranded as Jackalyptic Games and will be working on a new Warhammer title. The news came down last week as the studio is being run by industry vet Jack Emmert, but no real reason was given for the rebranding other than it appears they wanted to give the mythical animal the studio is named after a little bit of an upgrade with a logo that looks a tad more fearsome. As to the nature of the game being worked on, they gave few details as to what it will be or even what platform it will be released on. At best we're guessing we won't see anything from this one until maybe mid-2024. In the meantime, you can read snippets from the press release below, including a quote from Emmert.

Led by industry veteran Jack Emmert, the rebranded Jackalyptic Games will have the full team that worked under the Jackalope name continue its focus on the development of top-tier PC and console games as a NetEase Games global studio. Additionally, Jackalyptic Games confirmed that its first project, a game based on a Warhammer IP created in close partnership with Games Workshop, is in early development. Throughout the game's development cycle, Jackalyptic Games will work closely with Games Workshop to engage their respective communities to gain insights and feedback on the game. Jack Emmert brings decades of MMORPG-related experience to Jackalyptic Games and its new project, having previously led development on multiple high-profile game franchises, including City of Heroes, Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, and DC Universe Online. Jackalyptic Games is NetEase Games' debut game studio in the United States. It will operate independently and maintain creative autonomy in its game development.

"As someone who has molded my career developing expansive MMO stories, I'm proud to unveil that our first game in development at Jackalyptic Games will focus on the rich universes of Warhammer," said Jack Emmert, CEO at Jackalyptic Games. "Bringing the deep lore of this IP to our game is a massive undertaking, and we are thrilled to work alongside Games Workshop to bring this vision to life."

