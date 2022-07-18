Jackbox Games Reveals All Five Jackbox Party Pack 9 Titles

Jackbox Games has revealed the fifth and final title coming to Jackbox Party Pack 9 as we now know everything on the way. The last game will be Quixort, which is a file sporting game that will test your knowledge of the order and how quickly you can file it away. You'll be working as a team to figure it out against another equally imposing team of players, or you can play solo to see howling you can keep going before it becomes too much. Youc an read more about it and check out the trailer below, as well as read up on the other four games as we patiently wait for a release date this Fall.

Quixort: In Quixort, players are challenged to sort a series of objects according to a prompt as they fall on blocks guided by adorable little robots. In this trivia sorting factory, you and your group can join forces and talk through (probably yell) where each block needs to go as it falls. Additionally, players can also enable Quixort Forever, a separate game mode that lets a single player or team see how long they can place blocks before topping out.

Junktopia: Featuring a deranged wizard who turns unlucky players into (hopefully) canny frogs, Junktopia follows players' quest to earn back their human form by finding old objects and giving them an amusing backstory to increase their value. The player who nets the highest profit margin wins the right to get transformed back into their human form and earns their place in the wizard's good graces. Junktopia provokes creativity and lets players flex their storytelling skills, with the help of guiding prompts.

Roomerang: Roomerang is a game of responding to prompts, role-playing, and whatever level of competition you bring to the table. Players in a reality TV show world are encouraged to answer prompts through their game personas, to gain status… and avoid elimination.

Fibbage 4: Fibbage 4 is the latest installment from the long-running Jackbox Party Pack series. In this irreverent bluffing game, players get a true fact with a key word or phrase blanked out and must enter lies that fit the blank to fool the other players. You get points for spotting the actual truth and for tricking people with your lie. Fibbage 4 has a truckload of exciting new features, including Fibbage Enough About You mode, Cookie's VHS Vault, Fibbage Fan Questions and more!

Nonsensory: Nonsensory combines writing, drawing and guessing for a silly, laid-back game of perception and intuition. Nonsensory gives fans their fix of fun and fantasy with creative prompts that test their levels of NSP (Nonsensory Perception). Players must accurately intuit the secret nonsense in the minds of their friends – guess correctly, and they'll score big-time!