Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts Secret Rare Reveal Part 5

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks. Let's take a look at the set's newly revealed Secret Rares.

The reaction to the Mew Alternate Arts in Fusion Arts, especially the VMAX, have been middling at best. This lack of interest in the Alternates this time around has led to more eyes on the Full Art, which some Pokémon TCG collectors are naming as their chase card of the set. Now, I don't agree that the Mew V and VMAX Alternate Arts are bad. I think that the V is cute if a bit busy and will be one of my main chases, while the VMAX is well-illustrated but a bit too similar to in style to a standard VMAX. What I do agree with, though, is that the Full Art Mew V is incredible. That'll be a chase of mine, right up there with the Rainbow Rare Mew VMAX which looks perfect in its simplicity. We have seen Alternate Arts become the focus pulls for collectors since they were reintroduced in Battle Styles, but I'm thinking we're going to see the Rainbow Rare vying for chase card status especially in the English language adaptation, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

Fusion Arts was released in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.