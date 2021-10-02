Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts Secret Rare Reveal Part 7

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks. Let's take a look at the set's newly revealed Secret Rares.

Wow. Look at these backgrounds! The evolution of Sword & Shield-era Full Arts has been amazing to watching, going from the blurry and trippy color wash backgrounds of the Sword & Shield base set and then getting more unique with every subsequent Pokémon TCG expansion. Now, we have the perfectly themed colors of Hoopa V Full Art and the cool, blue, Iron Man HUD-style background of the Genesect V Full Art. It seems as if Fusion Arts is taking strides to make the Full Art cards as visually interesting as the Alternate Arts. The thing is, we've had Alternate Arts before toward the end of the previous Pokémon TCG era, Sun & Moon. Then, when we moved to Sword & Shield, we lost them for a while. I expect that we're heading toward the end of the current Alternate Art-driven era, but at least we're in a place with absolutely stunning Full Arts. Especially comparing, say, the Genesect here to the blank background Full Art GX cards of the Sun & Moon era speaks to the artistic strength of the current sets we're getting.

Fusion Arts was released in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.