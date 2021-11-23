Japanese Pokémon TCG To Release Incandescent Arcana Set

The Pokémon TCG generally finds out about upcoming Japanese sets when new trademarks are filed. Well, news has come today that indeed a new trademark has been filed for an upcoming Pokémon TCG set with quite an interesting name: Incandescent Arcana.

Fans of Japanese Pokémon TCG sets have quite a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Here is everything we know so far about upcoming sets including confirmed expansions and trademarks:

December 2021 : VMAX Climax, a high-class set featuring reprints as well as brand new Character Cards, will be released in time for the holidays. The new Character Cards will be adapted into the English-language Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars in a special subset called the Trainer Gallery.

: VMAX Climax, a high-class set featuring reprints as well as brand new Character Cards, will be released in time for the holidays. The new Character Cards will be adapted into the English-language Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars in a special subset called the Trainer Gallery. January 2022: The first Japanese set of 2022 is confirmed as Star Birth. It features Arceus and debuts the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. This set will be adapted into the main portion of the English-language Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which will be released in February.

The first Japanese set of 2022 is confirmed as Star Birth. It features Arceus and debuts the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. This set will be adapted into the main portion of the English-language Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which will be released in February. February 2022: Battle Legion is confirmed as a special set. No cards have been revealed from the set yet, but we do know that there will be associated decks that include a Lucario VSTAR and a Darkrai VSTAR.

Battle Legion is confirmed as a special set. No cards have been revealed from the set yet, but we do know that there will be associated decks that include a Lucario VSTAR and a Darkrai VSTAR. Unconfirmed, thought to be early Spring 2022: Two trademarks have been filed for sets called Time Gazer and Space Juggler. The Sinnoh theme continues in the Pokémon TCG as these names blatantly suggest Palkia and Dialga as the set mascots.

Two trademarks have been filed for sets called Time Gazer and Space Juggler. The Sinnoh theme continues in the Pokémon TCG as these names blatantly suggest Palkia and Dialga as the set mascots. Unconfirmed, thought to be later in Spring 2022: Trademarks have been filed for Dark Phantasm and Lost Abyss. It is currently expected that these sets will focus on Darkrai and Giratina.

Trademarks have been filed for Dark Phantasm and Lost Abyss. It is currently expected that these sets will focus on Darkrai and Giratina. Unconfirmed, thought to be early Summer 2022: Now, we have Incandescent Arcana. Could this focus on either the Lake Trio or Cresselia? Potentially both?

If you're wondering where the Galarian Pokémon are in these Sword & Shield-era sets, note that the TCG is now tying the 2022 sets into the most recently released games: Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, as well as the upcoming Legends: Arceus. All of these are Sinnoh-focused games, so it seems that we're getting almost a full year of sets like this. Personally, I'm excited to see some Legendaries from Sinnoh get overdue Full Arts and Secret Rares.