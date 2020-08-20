Jessie Guide: Counters To Defeat The Team GO Rocket Villain

Currently, the only way to obtain Shiny Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO is to defeat one of the three Team GO Rocket Leaders: Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff… or, to battle and beat Jessie and James, who have now been added to the game via the Meowth balloon. In this comprehensive Jessie Battle Guide, Bleeding Cool is here to help trainers take on this iconic Team Rocket villain and hopefully obtain a Shiny Shadow Ekans.

Jessie has three slots of Pokémon, which will currently follow this line-up:

SLOT ONE: Ekans

SLOT TWO: Scyther

SLOT THREE: Bagon

Here's the team you should have to counter them.

SLOT ONE: Excadrill or any Pokémon of your choice

SLOT TWO: Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

SLOT THREE: Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Jessie is not difficult to defeat, so your first Pokémon isn't going to matter. As soon as the battle begins, you're going to switch to your second slot: Rhyperior. (We'll explain why you're switching below.) Rhyperior will be able to take Ekans out with no problem, charging up that Rock Wrecker along the way. Both Jessie's Scyther and Bagon are weak to Rock-type Pokémon, so Rhyperior should be able to handle them without issue. Keep Rampardos in that third slot in case you run into a problem, but because Jessie doesn't use shields, this battle should be something that Rhyperior can handle solo dolo.

Switch as soon as the battle begins

The reason that switching as soon as the battle begins is recommended is because this method freezes up Team GO Rocket Grunts, Leaders, and the Boss for a very valuable beat. This allows a brief moment where you can deal damage and power up Charged attacks without taking any damage. Employ this method as soon as you begin the battl.

Defeating Jessie currently leads to an encounter with Shadow Ekans, which can be Shiny.

NEXT: James counters.