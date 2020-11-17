Jingle Jam 2020 Reveals Charities & Dates For This Year's Event

The organizers behind Jingle Jam 2020 have revealed all of the charities they'll be working with this year and when the event will happen. The event will take place from December 1st until the 14th this year, as it will see streamers across the globe raise funds for a dozen charitable projects. This time around they will be both for projects in the UK and internationally. We have the complete list for you below as we wait to find out who will all be involved over those two weeks helping these organizations out.

Access Sport: The Access Sport Life Changers project will improve the lives of 5,000 disabled children through giving them opportunities to take part in exciting outdoor sports such as BMX cycling, and by delivering vital sports equipment direct to the home to make lasting improvements to participants' physical and mental health.

British Games Institute: The National Videogame Museum will help some of the UK's most disadvantaged children tackle mental health and catch up with their education by teaching them how to make games, reaching thousands of children hit hardest by the pandemic and inspire them to make games, rekindle their self-confidence and re-engage with their studies.

Call of Duty Endowment: Call of Duty Endowment helps veterans find high quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace.

ILGA World: Thanks to the support powered by Jingle Jam, 60 LGBTI activists from Africa, Asia, Latin America and elsewhere will be trained at the 2022 ILGA World Conference, the largest global gathering for rainbow change-makers. These donations will also help ILGA World create 5 global-level campaigns to help win over the hearts and minds of the public.

Mental Health Foundation: MHF will bring together gamers and industry experts to explore the relationship between gaming and our mental health – using those insights to design ways to improve the wellbeing of the gaming community.

One25: Jingle Jam will fund a whole year of One25's drop-in, for women facing street sex work. This provides deeply marginalised women with practical help, a sanctuary and an onwards route to freedom from poverty, violence and addiction.

Open Bionics: Jingle Jam is helping to fund 10 advanced bionic Hero Arms for 10 amputees from socio-economically deprived backgrounds.

Safe In Our World: The money raised by the Jingle Jam will fund the creation of Community Managers courses, which we will deliver free of charge to the video games community and industry. We must equip those who interact directly with gamers, on the front line, with the knowledge to be able to support their communities through awareness and mental health first aid.

SpecialEffect: With the money raised from Jingle Jam 2020, SpecialEffect will fund the creation of two brand new games for its innovative 'EyeGaze Games' project – a free-to-play, browser-based, eye-controlled suite of games designed to be accessible to severely disabled people all over the world.

The Grand Appeal: Wallace & Gromit's Grand Appeal, in a long-term partnership with The Yogscast, is raising £2 million to build a new, state of the art facility for patients at Bristol Children's Hospital. The facility will provide specialist services for sick and vulnerable children, including patients with disabilities, such as rehabilitation, play and music therapy in a family-friendly environment.

War Child: Millions of children each year are exposed to extreme violence and are displaced from their communities meaning that they are missing out on childhood as we know it. By supporting War Child's Safe Space to Play and Learn in the Jingle Jam, you can give children the tools they need to thrive by funding our Early Childhood Development programmes for preschool children in conflict zones.

WDC, Whale and Dolphin Conservation: With just 1,500 remaining, the Atlantic humpback dolphin is critically endangered and urgently needs protection. The Yogscast community's support this Jingle Jam will help WDC's experts to start a vital project across 19 countries in West Africa to save these amazing creatures from extinction.