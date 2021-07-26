Jiren Rages Out In Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. There have also been cards inspired by the Buu Saga, The Saiyan Saga, and the Tournament of Power. Let's take a look at a selection of cards featuring Jiren, who was Goku's most powerful rival during the Tournament of Power.

First up, we have a Jiren Leader card. For players, these double-sided cards serve an important battle purpose. For collectors, though, there is the question of how to display them. Thankfully, Leader cards aren't hugely hard to come by, so I personally like to pull two of them to display side by side in my binder. That way, you can appreciate both sides of the artwork, which is quite intense here. The Awaken side of the card shows Jiren at his most desperate when the time left in the Tournament of Power is ticking down and Goku has seemingly mastered Ultra Instinct. This is Jiren using his full, unhindered power, which is depicted incredibly in this artwork.

The third image here shows Jiren on a rare that can be pulled as a standard card or a parallel foil.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior BOOST – Cross Spirits will be released on August 13th with pre-release events kicking off on August 6th.