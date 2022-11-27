Kartana Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Ultra Beast Global Arrival

The end of November 2022 is all about Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GO. Nihilego is back in Tier Five raids for the rest of the month and the other Ultra Beasts that have been released so far will be featured during a special event for Thanksgiving weekend. Ultra Beasts: Arrival will begin with in-person events in the UK and Los Angeles on Saturday before it goes global on Sunday. Be sure to stay tuned to our Pokémon GO raid guides this weekend in order to take on all of the available Ultra Beasts. This guide will teach Trainers how to take down Kartana.

Top Kartana Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Kartana counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kartana with efficiency.

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blat Burn

Hisuian Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Victini: Quick Attack, V-Create

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kartana will take just two trainers to take it down due to its double weakness to Fire-types as a dual Grass/Steel-type. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Kartana cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kartana will have a CP of 2101 in normal weather conditions and 2626 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!