Kerbal Space Program Will Hit Next-Gen Consoles In 2022

Private Division will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of Kerbal Space Program by bringing the game over to next-gen consoles. While the team is currently hard at work on producing the sequel to the weird and insane space title that people have come to adore for the past decade, they will be making sure those who want to play it on a new console have the chance to play the first game in style with the new Enhanced Edition. Aside from the fact that it will feature improvements, it's basically the same game as before with all the content ever released in one title. But you will see fun additions like upgraded resolution, improved framerate, advanced shaders, better textures, and full support for a mouse and keyboard. We have a couple quotes from the team below about the anniversary and the new release coming in 2022, as well as a special video about the anniversary,

"Today marks the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the original release of Kerbal Space Program, and over the last decade the team has continued to iterate and grow this incredible space sim into what it is today," said Grant Gertz, Franchise Producer at Private Division. "Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition on the latest generation of consoles marks yet another great milestone for the game, introducing new players to the franchise, as well as providing existing console players with an upgraded experience for free." "It has been an amazing journey with Kerbal Space Program. We are so thankful to our community as we celebrate this monumental milestone of the game turning ten years old," said Nestor Gomez, Head of Production at Squad. "Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition benefits from the advancements of new hardware, and we are excited to bring players a refreshed and refined experience with this release."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Kerbal Effect (https://youtu.be/vla6vpa1-Bk)