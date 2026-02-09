Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kiipluu, Nieko Games

Kiipluu Releases New Trailer Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Check out the latest trailer for the hardcore stealth adventure game Kiipluu, as the title has a free demo for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Kiipluu is a hardcore Neolithic stealth adventure where survival means outsmarting deadly enemies.

Use stealth, traps, and the environment to evade the ruthless Na'ush tribe in hostile lands.

Engage in fast, brutal combat with primitive weapons—injuries and mistakes have real consequences.

Craft tools, shape Kiipluu’s fate, and experience a dark coming-of-age journey haunted by spirits.

Indie game developer and publisher Nieko Games has revealed a new trailer for their upcoming title, Kiipluu. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a hardcore stealth adventure game that places you in the Neolithic era as the titular character, as you'll use everything you can to hide in plain sight and fight your enemies and other creatures who wish to see you harmed. The latest trailer here shows off more of the title, as it has a free demo out now for Steam ahead of Steam Next Fest. The team is currently planning a March 2027 launch.

Kiipluu

Play as Kiipluu, a young hunter fleeing across hostile lands while pursued by the cannibalistic Na'ush. Outnumbered and under-equipped, you must rely on stealth, planning, and careful movement to survive. Direct combat is possible but always risky, always costly, and often a last resort. Every encounter is a tense survival puzzle. Study patrol routes, use tall grass, shadows, sound, and terrain to stay hidden. Set traps, strike from ambush, or slip past unseen. Being discovered can quickly become fatal.

When stealth fails, combat is fast, brutal, and unforgiving. Weapons are primitive. Injuries matter. There are no easy victories. Along the way, Kiipluu is haunted by dreamlike spirit journeys and visions of his father, a legendary hunter whose shadow looms over every choice. Your decisions shape who survives, who is lost, and what kind of person Kiipluu becomes. This is a story of fear, survival, and growing up in a world that wants you dead.

Embrace Hardcore Stealth Action: Study patrol routes, use tall grass, shadows, sound, and terrain to stay hidden. Set traps, strike with an ambush, or slip past unseen. Being discovered can quickly become fatal.

Study patrol routes, use tall grass, shadows, sound, and terrain to stay hidden. Set traps, strike with an ambush, or slip past unseen. Being discovered can quickly become fatal. Master Brutal Combat With Consequences: When stealth fails, combat is fast and unforgiving. Weapons are primitive, injuries matter, and there are no easy victories.

When stealth fails, combat is fast and unforgiving. Weapons are primitive, injuries matter, and there are no easy victories. Hunt Or Be Hunted: Stay constantly on the run as you are pursued by the relentless cannibal tribe known as the Na'ush.

Stay constantly on the run as you are pursued by the relentless cannibal tribe known as the Na'ush. Craft to Survive: Prepare tools, weapons, and gear as you learn to lead to survive.

Prepare tools, weapons, and gear as you learn to lead to survive. Shape Your Dark Mythic Adventure: Make meaningful choices that influence Kiipluu's journey home as he navigates a harsh world and the spirits that haunt his path.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!