Pokémon Day 2022 Plans Expand Into A Weeklong Celebration

Every year on February 27, 1996, The Pokémon Company International celebrates the anniversary of the Red and Green version launching in Japan. These two days kicked off one of the world's biggest media franchises, which has captivated fans, gamers, and collectors for more than 25 years now. This year, The Pokémon Company International has a "variety of fan-focused activations" for this event, with plans to reveal news and events from across the franchise and its licensing partners leading up to the landmark day of February 27th, 2022.

J.C. Smith, senior director of consumer marketing for The Pokémon Company International, had this to say about this year's celebration:

"[This] community is one of the most passionate and dedicated in the world. We look forward to helping Trainers celebrate their love of all things Pokémon from the Pokémon Trading Card Game to the video games, mobile apps, animation and more [every year]. Following Pokémon's landmark 25th anniversary in 2021, one day did not feel like enough for Pokémon Day 2022, so we invite fans to join us in a weeklong countdown to February 27 and enjoy the daily surprise reveals and activations along the way."

So… what will we be getting here? Well, one thing I think that we'll almost certainly see is the official reveal of the next TCG expansion. It has already been revealed that the set will be called Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, and the talk of the community is that it will likely focus on the Hisuian Region revealed in the open-world RPG Pokémon: Legends Arceus to be an ancient version of Sinnoh. What I'm wondering is if we will end up getting a date for the next official games. Is it Generation Nine time?

The press release went on to add information about products:

Additionally, Pokémon Center, the premier online destination for official Pokémon merchandise in the US, Canada and UK will be celebrating by unveiling and releasing a variety of new products featuring fan-favorite Pokémon throughout this week. The introductions begin with the launch today of new custom skateboards in the US and Canada by industry craftsman, Bear Walker, featuring Mew and Gyarados (available while supplies last).