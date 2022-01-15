King Arthur: Knight's Tale Now Set For Release In Late March

NeocoreGames revealed this week they have a new release date for King Arthur: Knight's Tale, as it will now be released in late March 2022. The game was originally slated for mid-February, but the team needed extra time to get the game completed and put some finishing details on a few items, so the new release date is now March 29th, 2022 for Steam. There is an Xbox and a PlayStation version on the way, but those will be coming at a different date. You can see more from the game in the latest trailer down below.

Control a small team of heroes and fight gruelling, but satisfying battles with a deeply engaging, tactical turn-based combat system. Choose from more than 30 heroes across six diverse classes and combine hundreds of skills and artifacts to assemble an efficient team. Gather your own Knights of the Round Table and send them on knightly quests. These heroes are the most important resources and the most complex gameplay elements at the same time. But beware! Death is always final! You must manage them at the Round Table accordingly, planning ahead before going into battles. The character progression system is designed to be as deep as in the traditional RPGs: heroes level up on unique skill trees and the complex loot system provides unique options to fine-tune their tactical capabilities. Each hero has a distinctive personality and their loyalty is constantly changing through the decisions made by the player – in certain cases they can even leave the Round Table and turn against you.

See the entirety of Avalon presented on an Adventure Map, observe all the territory, select your missions and explore various places. Management in King Arthur: Knight's Tale focuses on rebuilding Camelot and expanding the mystical Stronghold with new buildings that each unlock various upgrades, and also offers different ways to heal up and manage the heroes of the Round Table. Play as Sir Mordred, the former nemesis of King Arthur. Explore the mystical island of Avalon, venture on knightly quests and make decisions in various encounters where you'll need to make moral choices, as in most RPGs, which all have impact on the story and your Morality. The end of the campaign opens up new endgame content for the bravest of all: tough new challenges appear on the map with challenging, mythic boss fights and random quests, loot, and character progression ultimately leading to the banishing of Balor, the monstrous god-king of the Fomorians himself.

Complete more than 50 unique points of interest on the Adventure Map, including 20 story missions and various side quests, taking place on diverse terrains. Journey to dark castle dungeons and the forests of the Sídhe, all built by using photoscanned environments and complemented by high-quality mocap animation, then rendered inside a modern PBR engine utilizing DirectX 12 to support strong, atmospheric effects. Challenge seven enemy factions, fight more than 50 types of enemy units, and overcome ten incredible boss fights throughout your quests.