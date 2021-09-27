Klang 2 Will Be Getting Released On PC & Consoles In Mid-October

Indie developer and publisher Tinimations has revealed that Klang 2 is headed to all three major consoles and PC in mid-October. The psychedelic rhythm-action game serves as a sequel to the original just five years after it first was released, continuing the adventure of our brave warrior as he fights off enemies with high-speed combat set to different kinds of dance music. You can play the game when it comes out across the board, including on next-gen consoles, on October 20th, 2021. You can enjoy the latest trailer for the game below.

Enter an immersive world where cadence and combat are one and the same. Progress through choreographed fight scenes scored to an EDM soundtrack from lead audio collaborator bLiNd as well as Otographic Music, City Girl, James Landino, and other artists. Strike enemies with mighty tuneblades for rapid-fire damage, dash and counter through foes' incoming attacks, and charge up special hold attacks to unleash powerful lightning strikes – all while moving in tune to the music.

Master a semi-procedural combat system that ensures no battles play out the same. Get familiar with beatmaps and the flow of each song, but keep a keen eye on your adversaries, as their procedural movements and attack patterns change according to Klang's position and performance. Face off against six imposing bosses throughout the story, each with a dynamic style requiring different strategies to overcome or tackle arcade mode's 24 tracks for pulse-pounding action.

Klang 2 supports multiple input methods, including mouse and keyboard, gamepad, drawing tablet, and touch controls. Choose a preferred method and dive into a techno-greek world drawing inspiration from synthwave aesthetics, Greek sculptures, and musical symbolism. Devour a gripping story following two characters with changing motivations and surprising twists. Uncover optional dialogue opportunities between stages for a deeper dive into the lore of Klang 2, or tune out and focus on the action by ramping up the speed of each track for an increased challenge.