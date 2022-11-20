Konami Launches The "Football Festival" In eFootball 2023

Konami has launched a brand new event for players to enjoy in eFootball 2023 as you can currently experience the fun of the "Football Festival." As part of the 2.2.0 update to the game, you can now play in a major tournament spanning the globe. Which, let's be real here, this is Konami's unofficial way of being involved with the World Cup since they can't be with the license belonging to FIFA, and FIFA working with Electronic Arts. But at least this way you can still have some fun with it in this game if you don't own the other one. We have more info on the latest update below.

To celebrate the unusual but exciting global football calendar of 2022, "The International Cup Experience" comes to eFootball™ 2023. This will allow players from 46 countries to compete against the AI and compete in group stages and consequential knock-out rounds to reach the summit of world football. This will last from between Thursday, November 17th and Thursday, January 12, 2023. This comes alongside the already underway "eFootball International Cup" where users can be part of winning a split of over 1 billion eFootball™ coins! The "eFootball International Cup" has been running since Thursday, October 20th and will conclude on Saturday, December 17th.

New eFootball 2023 National Team Packs

To help users of all abilities kick off their eFootball™ journeys, a further four National Team Packs have been made available. These packs will include 11 players from each country, allowing novice users to have a strong baseline starting XI, or even the most expertise of eFootball of users to further enhance their "Dream Teams." Each National Team Pack will also include one player who will appear as a "Big Time" card – the new theme to Epic. The National Team Packs released include:

National Team Pack: France '22 [Premium]

National Team Pack: Argentina '22 [Premium]

National Team Pack: Brazil '22 [Premium]

National Team Pack: Japan '22 [Premium]

What is "Big Time"?

"Big Time" represents the new theme of "Epic" eFootball™ player cards. These players can be past or present and celebrate some of the individuals' finest moments out on the pitch with a special card design. All to allow users to potentially recreate these moments (or do better) in-game on eFootball™ 2023.